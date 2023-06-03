Another explosive performance helps Benet Academy to its first softball sectional title since 2011

Taylor Swift may be in the city but so is Benet Academy and St. Ignatius playing at UIC for the 3A softball sectional final. This is a rematch of last year’s sectional final that the Wolf Pack won 12-3. However with the Redwings outscoring their opponents 50-1 in the postseason redemption is very likely. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bridget Chapman goes yard right away

Two on for Benet in the first inning and one of the hottest hitters going, Bridget Chapman rips this ball out to left center and goodbye. Chapman fires up the Wings with a three run bomb to lead 3-0 after the first.

The Benet defense builds off that momentum behind pitcher Alex O’Rourke as Taylor Sconza looks for the fly ball in the sun and makes the catch while falling down.

Marikate Ritterbusch keeps the bats rolling with a base hit to start things off in the bottom of the second. She scores on a sac fly from Angela Horejs later in the inning.

5-0 Benet and Chapman is at it again as this hit brings in Sconza and makes it 6-0.

The Wolfpack is in need of some hits and Lizzy Nejman is the lucky contestant by poking a single into right field.

The Redwings are ready for what’s next, so Angela Horejs throws to Ritterbusch at first for the out and that retires the side in the third.

You can’t stop the Benet bats

Later, freshman Gianna Cunningham who they call Lil G puts a little tap on her bunt and flies her to first base.

Sconza keeps adding on to the fun with an rbi to score Cunningham and it looks too easy for the Wings. Angela Horejs drives in a pair to close out the third up 9-0.

Supersectional rematch set

In the bottom of the fourth, can guess what Hannah Baer does? Yup, another rbi to score Gianna Horejs and that’s all she wrote. Alex O’Rourke with another great performance on the mound for the red and black.

For the first time since 2011 Benet Academy is your softball sectional champions after a 10-0 win, moving on to the supersectional to face Richards. It’s a rematch of that 2011 supersectional, which was won by the Redwings.

