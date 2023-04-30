Area badminton teams compete in the DVC doubles tournament at Naperville North

Pick up your racket and let’s swing our way to the DVC badminton doubles tournament at Naperville North. Six teams total including five our area teams are ready for strong performances with sectionals next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Great competition arrives in the semifinal round

Waubonsie Valley’s freshman duo of Tisha Dubey and Sam Narchetty start things out by sweeping Central’s Giana Xiao and Meghan Moreno in the semifinal of three doubles.

Moving along to the two doubles semifinals with North’s Shannon Xu and Rakshita Ruparel taking on Dekalb’s Lea Guelde Cathy Kammes. The Huskies had some work to do in the first set but pull away in the end winning 21-14. In the second set Xu and Ruparel make it look fun on their end taking it 21-10 and Xu is excited for the championship spot.

We scout their opponents and it’s Aarushi Choudary and Wanhan Sun from Neuqua Valley winning their semifinal round over Riya Alwala and Devangi Kohli from Metea Valley.

Time for the one doubles semifinal between Metea’s Anjana Viswanathan and Sri Battula going up against Naperville Central’s Hannah Ann and Jessica Pei. The Mustang group is wasting no time getting that birdie out of reach. Battula and Viswanathan win the semis in a tough two set matchup, 21-18 and 21-15 setting up a one versus two seed battle for the championship.

Underclassmen with strong showing in the three doubles

Championship time for three doubles. The Wildcat pair of Anna Xuan and Anusha Thatte get off on the right foot against Dubey and Narchetty from Waubonsie. However, Dubey and Narchetty show why they’re the top seed in three doubles as Tisha flings that birdie where nobody can get it.

Dubey and Narchetty are your DVC three doubles champions after a two set win over Neuqua’s three doubles.

Instant classic in the two doubles bracket

Now to the two doubles championship with Xu and Ruparel of Naperville North against Sun and Choudary from Neuqua Valley. Sun and Choudary bring it on early and a failed return on the other side helps for the point.

Here we go again with them and Sun absolutely smashes that birdie to the ground. Now Xu and Ruparel turn it on. Shannon is running all over the place wanting that point so badly and the firepower helps to their favor.

This matchup went two wild sets but Xu and Ruparel get it done by scores of 21-17 and 24-22 and bring home the DVC two doubles championship.

Neuqua Valley cruises in one doubles

Last but not least the one doubles championship. Hannah George and Kanyanat Vajworarat for the Wildcats go to work with a quick point on Mustang’s Viswanathan and Battula. George and Vajworarat bring out the brooms in this match winning 21-3 in both sets and they are DVC one badminton doubles champions.

Neuqua Valley goes on to win the DVC season championship as a team as well.

