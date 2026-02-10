Ashley Basmajian holds down regional victory for Metea Valley.

Ashley Basmajian secures pin for Metea Valley

It’s a girls’ wrestling showdown at the 2026 Girls Wrestling Regional in Aurora.

It’s go-time for these wrestlers to shine on the mat, and Metea Valley’s Ashley Basmajian did just that. In the 120 lb matchup, Basmajian maneuvers a perfect, punishing pin, putting Eliana Sylvester on her back for the win. Let’s take a look at that pin one more time, as Basmajian makes sure there’s no escape for Sylvester. This dominating win ensures her spot in this week’s sectionals.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.