Athletes compete at the 2025 IHSA 3A Girls State Track & Field Championship

We're at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University for the 2025 IHSA 3A Girls State Track & Field Championship. Schools from across Illinois are here to compete, including athletes from Waubonsie Valley, Naperville North, Naperville Central, Benet Academy, and Neuqua Valley.

Neuqua Valley senior Gabi Karvelis secures podium finishes at the IHSA Girls State Track & Field Championship

We begin in the field with the long jump. Neuqua Valley senior Gabi Karvelis lands a personal best—and a school record—at 5.69 meters, good for third place in the state.

Huntley senior Dominique Johnson takes first in the event, soaring to 5.86 meters.

Karvelis isn’t done yet—she’s back at the pit for the triple jump. She continues her strong postseason with a 12.06-meter leap, the second-longest mark in Illinois this year.

But topping the podium again is Dominique Johnson, who breaks the state record with a jaw-dropping jump of 13.02 meters. Johnson and Karvelis claim the top two spots.

In the high jump, Dunlap’s Samantha Yeh clears 1.75 meters to secure the state title.

Barrington sophomore Mia Sirois wins second consecutive state title in the 3200-meter run

Moving to distance events, it’s the 3200-meter run. Elizabeth Hall of Neuqua Valley and Benet’s Delilah Helenhouse are in the pack early.

Barrington sophomore Mia Sirois pulls away midway through the race, followed by Allison Shutler of St. Ignatius and Amelie Ojeda of Willowbrook. Hall and Helenhouse remain competitive in the chase group.

Sirois cruises to her second straight 3200-meter state title with a time of 10:01.12. Shutler takes second. Hall finishes 10th, and Naperville Central’s Ava Hendren places 16th.

Hoffman Estates standout Daisha Brunson dominates the 100-meter hurdles, finishing first with a season-best 13.75 seconds.

It’s a fast finish in the 100-meter dash, where Angelena Bullocks of Whitney Young sprints to victory in 11.35 seconds.

Naperville Central’s Lola Satre-Morales flies to second place for the Redhawks

Naperville Central’s Lola Satre-Morales lines up for the 800 meters. She and Annika Swan of St. Ignatius lead the pack at the halfway mark.

Swan surges down the final stretch, winning with a PR of 2:10.08. Satre-Morales isn’t far behind, finishing second with her own PR of 2:11.31.

In the 4×200 relay, Plainfield North takes command early. Taylor McClain, Kaiya Bradshaw, Lauren Dellangelo, and Aniya Poindexter combine for the win in a school-record time of 1:37.09.

In the 400 meters, Homewood-Flossmoor’s Mariyah Robinson powers through the final stretch for the win in 54.17 seconds.

The final distance race is the 1600 meters. Waubonsie’s Lily Baibak joins a stacked field that includes Swan and Shutler of St. Ignatius, and 3200 champ Mia Sirois of Barrington.

As the race unfolds, Sirois takes the early lead. But in the final lap, it’s Swan who makes her move, crossing first in 4:48.94. Shutler takes second and Sirois finishes third. Baibak holds strong in the second group.

When the points are tallied, Homewood-Flossmoor wins the team state championship. Mt. Prospect finishes second, and St. Ignatius takes third.