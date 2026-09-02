Aurora Central Catholic boys cross country earns Aurora City Invite title

It’s a beautiful sunny morning and a new cross-country season is upon us. We’re at Metea Valley for the Aurora City Invite, with the Mustangs utilizing their newly refurbished track and turf field as the host school. Aurora Central Catholic took first place last season, and the Mustangs of Metea Valley are hoping to land on top this year, finishing as the 2025 runners-up. It turns out that 2026 featured a very similar result with the Chargers and Mustangs going 1-2 for a second straight year! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustangs and Warriors fill the packs near the front

Following the girls’ race, the boys’ race gets underway! As the gun goes off, so do the tunnel of runners.

Aurora Central Catholic’s Ben Bohr pulls out first in front of the stampede. His fellow Chargers teammates Bryan Lopez, John Reinbold, and Cal Reinbold follow suit. West Aurora’s Ethan Jenkins is not far off, and Metea runners Kishan Pathmanaban and Agastya Kalal are within striking distance of the ACC Chargers.

Early on in mile one, ACC senior Ben Bohr leads by a few steps. Kishan Pathmanaban and East Aurora’s Alessandro Aban are within a few paces. Bohr’s teammates John Reinbold and A.J. Viveros are not far behind. Also in the pack are Metea’s Agastya Kalal and Ranbir Marwaha.

Nearby are Mustang runners Yusuf Anwar and Siddhaarth Rajesh, as well as West’s Kevin Carrera. Following Carrera are Waubonsie’s Ben Lenciauskas and Achyuth Randeep.

Racing ahead to mile two with the ACC trio of Ben Bohr, John Reinbold and Bryan Lopez, continuing to dominate the course. East’s Luis Morales and ACC’s A.J. Viveros round out the top five.

Ranbir Marwaha and Pathmanaban are nearby. Allesandro Aban follows, as does Metea runner Agastya Kalal and Ismail Anwar. Ethan Jenkins from West Aurora trails them, while Waubonsie’s Ben Lenciauskas and Ackyuth Randeep play catch-up as teammate Mika Lam approaches.

Ben Bohr leads the charge for Aurora Central Catholic

It’s down to the final stretch, and ACC’s Ben Bohr and John Reinbold continue to maintain their strong lead for the final 300 meters!

Improving upon last year’s result, Ben Bohr takes first place with a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds. Teammate John Reinbold is less than one second behind, crossing the line in second.

East Aurora’s Luis Morales takes third, followed by ACC’s Bryan Lopez in fourth; Metea’s Agastya Kalal closes strong, rounding out the top five with East’s Allesandro Aban in sixth, and Metea’s Ranbir Marwaha in seventh. Waubonsie does not place any individuals in the top ten, but Mika Lam places thirteenth, with Randeep and Lenciauskas right behind him, and Ryan Heap also in the top 21.

For the second year in a row, Aurora Central Catholic is the team champion with a score of 25; Metea Valley places second with 53; and Waubonsie Valley comes in third with 87. East Aurora is in fourth with 97, West Aurora is in fifth with 107, and IMSA is in sixth place with 138.

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