Barrington girls soccer starts the 2024 season with a win over Naperville North

Naperville North and Barrington girls soccer open the 2024 season with a non-conference matchup. The Huskies lost in last season’s sectional semifinal to Plainfield North, while the Fillies lost in the state championship to O’Fallon. The last time these two teams faced off was last April when Barrington won in a shootout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Barrington girls soccer opens 2024 with a first-half lead

Eight minutes into the game, Huskie senior Rachael Noren gets ahold of it. She works down the wing and slots one across to the near post, but it’s soaked up by Barrington goalie Megan Holland.

Still, scoreless 18 minutes in, the Huskies continue to apply pressure in the final third as Annie Chang and Claire DeCook work together to find something in the middle. Holland is fast off her line, denying any North chance.

The first half is winding down, and Barrington’s Sarah Sarnowski swings in the corner kick. It’s headed on to the near post by a Fillie, and Annie Tarpet hits it home to give them a 1-0 lead. A well-executed set-piece to get our first goal of the game.

Under a minute left in the first half, Fillie Kelsey Parkinson finds Piper Lucier who shoots from a tough angle. It forces a small skirmish before Huskie goalie Olivia Oschner grabs it. It’s 1-0 Barrington at the break.

Sarah Sarnowski’s two goal contributions lead Barrington to victory

About 10 minutes into the second half, Barrington retakes possession, and Sarnowski gets the ball. She goes on a solo run, weaving through the Huskie’s defense and taking a shot from a distance, sinking it low past the goalie. Barrington’s now up 2-0.

With just about 20 minutes left, Roos Van Roekel is over the free kick for the Fillies. She rifles one in with power and precision, and Barrington now leads by three.

Emily Buescher with the corner kick for the Huskies and the shot looks good, but Holland is there for a great save. Barrington wins the season opener, 3-0 over Naperville North.