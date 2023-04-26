Bats come alive to help Naperville Central baseball swing past Naperville North

After being swept by Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central baseball snapped that losing streak with a 6-2 win over Naperville North. Now the Redhawks and Huskies hit the field for game two of a crosstown series on the Central baseball diamond. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Huskies look to get some runs with the bases loaded in the top of the first but Peyton Seiple grounds it to Pambos Nicoloudes who makes the out at second base to retire the side.

Clay Schrader gets the bats rolling early

Two on for the Hawks and Clay Schrader gets a base hit that brings in both runners and the Redhawks lead 2-0.

It is now 3-0 Hawks, but North still shows a strong effort with catcher Zach Bava throwing down to Tanner Mally who athletically tags out Nate Wyllie to end the inning.

In the second inning Redhawk pitcher Luke Rue keeps the hot start going with a nice punch out to get Matt Sonnenschine.

He doesn’t just throw the heat but he can also make plays in the field by snagging the Tanner Mally liner for the out to prevent a run from scoring.

Naperville North pitcher Max Steele can also show off his arm by getting a strikeout on Clay Schrader.

Colin Barczi is back and goes yard

Welcome back Colin Barczi who’s playing in just his second game of the year for Central. Barczi is here doing Barczi things and that is hitting dingers. Goodbye baseball and that’s home run number two in this series for the Vanderbilt commit.

Later on in the 6th inning Schrader continues his assault with more base hits. Two hits for Schrader in the game that result in three batters crossing the plate for the red and white as the Redhawks take a 7-0 lead heading into the seventh inning.

Michael Boyce steps in at the mound to finish off the contest and he catches the can of corn to end the ball game. Naperville Central takes the series with a 7-0 win over the Naperville North baseball.

