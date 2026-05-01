Bats power Metea softball past Naperville North 10-6

A chilly afternoon for softball at Metea Valley, where Naperville North visits the Mustangs. Both teams are eager to earn a DVC victory. The Huskies won a high-scoring affair 20-9 in the first matchup earlier in the month. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies jump out to an early lead

Right off the bat, Sara Rossi gets the North offense going with a single into center field to start the game.

The Mustangs are a little sloppy in the top of the first. After a pair of wild pitches score Rossi from first, a throwing error skips into the outfield, allowing Aubrey Moreno to come in to score. The Huskies lead 2-0.

Addison Wade reaches base later in the frame with a single into right field, adding to the hit parade.

Gabi Chmiel takes her turn at the dish and rips a drive into left, scoring Alexa Solberg from second base. Naperville North jumps out to a 3-0 lead.

Maielle Ernser and Rayma Miller each walk to start the bottom half of the first. Later in the inning, Olivia Wipff grounds out to Faelin Bretag at short, scoring Ernser from third to make it a 3-1 game.

The Mustangs put up a crooked number in the second

The Mustangs are back at bat in the bottom of the second. Freshman Emma Anargyros lays down a bunt that settles near the first base side. The Huskies can’t make a play and throw towards third, but the ball gets away. Mackenzie Olson, who reached on a bunt single of her own, comes in to score as Anargyros slides into third.

Up next is Charlotte Sebby, and she becomes the third Metea hitter in a row to reach base via bunt.

After a single from Ernsner and a sac fly from Miller, Olivia Wipff lines a single into right. Sebby comes in to score as the Mustangs take the lead by a 4-3 score.

The hits keep coming for the black and gold. Aleyna French blasts a double off the base of the fence in left center to score a pair. Metea scores five runs in the second to take a 6-3 lead.

Haylie Wisch looks to add to the lead as she golfs one towards the gap, but Aubrey Moreno makes a great diving catch to end the inning.

North gets back in the game

In the top of the third, North looks to get back on track. Reese Pederson slaps a single the other way into right to score Lily Flavin from second. The Huskies are back within two.

With two outs and a runner on third, Gabi Chmiel slices a drive into the right field corner and motors around the bases for an RBI triple. North is right back in the game, trailing 6-5.

In the bottom of the third, Anargyros goes for another bunt hit. The Huskies get the out at first, but Mackenzie Olson takes off towards third, but puts on the brakes. A throw goes to third, but it gets away. Olson heads back towards third and just keeps running, just beating the play at the plate, adding another run for the Mustangs.

With a runner on first, Ernser adds another hit with a liner into center field, putting a pair of Mustangs on base.

After a caught stealing, Rayma Miller bloops a two-out single into left-center. Ernser hustles home as Metea takes an 8-5 lead.

After adding another run on a passed ball, Wipff looks to increase the lead as she slices a line drive towards the outfield. But Sara Rossi makes a diving catch to stop the bleeding and end the third.

Metea pulls away to earn its first DVC win

In the top of the fourth, Moreno rips a single into left to score Rossi, who singled earlier in the inning. The Huskies trail 9-6.

In the top of the fifth, North has a pair of runners on base and looks to pull closer, but Wisch gets one of her nine strikeouts to end the threat and keep a three-run lead.

Metea keeps the bats swinging. Olivia Wipff rips a single up the middle to score Charlotte Sebby. The Mustangs hit double digits with a 10-6 lead.

French is up next as she tries to grow the lead, but Lily Flavin makes an outstanding catch in right field, laying out to end the inning.

Metea brings in Elise McMurray-Kendall to close out the game for the final two innings. She gets the job done, closing the game as Lilly Aguilar throws Chmiel out at first. The Mustangs earn their first DVC win of the year, 10-6 over Naperville North.