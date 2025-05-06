Bella Brozek’s brace leads Naperville Central past Lane Tech to win the Naperville Invitational

Naperville Central girls soccer and Lane Tech meet in the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational championship. The Redhawks are flying high at 13-1-1, with their lone loss coming to Neuqua Valley. The Lane Tech Champions are 13-1-2, and enter off a 1-0 win against Neuqua, followed by a shootout victory against New Trier. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Great ball movement sets up the opening two goals for Naperville Central

Early in the first half, the Redhawks work the ball around the offensive third. Nicole Sacek gives it to Malia Shen, who sends a low cross to Bella Brozek. The Redhawk number seven scores from point blank to put Central up 1-0 early on.

The Champions would respond defensively, as goalie Cynthia Waller catches the dangerous cross from Shen.

A few minutes later, the Redhawks keep attacking down the right wing with Emily Tilton sending the ball into the box. Central gets denied twice by Waller and the Champions, but Sacek is there in the right place for the poacher’s goal!

Rebecca LoVerde scores a curling free-kick for Lane Tech girls soccer

Defense would be a key in this game, as the Redhawk backline forces a Champion to the outside before goalie Erin Hackett catches an easy cross.

In the second half, Rebecca LoVerde stands over the free kick for Lane Tech. The freshman sends a curling shot into the corner, making it 2-1, still in favor of Naperville Central!

Brozek controls a cross with her shoulder and works towards the goal, slotting one past the goalie! She records the brace, and Central is inching closer to their first Naperville invite championship title since 2012!

Naperville Central girls soccer defeats Lane Tech to win first Naperville Invite since 2012

Lane Tech has another dangerous free kick, and they try to attack Hackett to the same side, but the Redhawk goalie denies the chance!

Naperville Central takes down Lane Tech to win the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational for the fourth time ever, and the first since 2012!