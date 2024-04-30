Ben Ford’s walk-off double helps Waubonsie Valley baseball get by Neuqua Valley 4-3

DVC-leading Waubonsie Valley hits the baseball diamond for another exciting series against Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats won the series last season, but the Warriors hope to flip the script this time around. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

There was little action in the first, so we swing to the bottom of the second, as Sean Carroll get a base hit with a favorable bounce for the Warriors.

One base runner is enough for Neuqua Valley pitcher Mike Langan, who strikes on Ryan Morton, and goose eggs remain on the board.

Matt Knapczyk helps the Wildcats strike first

In the third inning, Matt Knapczyk chops into a fielder’s choice, but thanks to no play at first, Dan Marketti crosses home plate, and it’s 1-0 Wildcats.

In the bottom half Waubonsie’s Ryan Lucas thinks he has a hit but Neuqua catcher Owen Shannon uses his athleticism as he dives and tosses to Will Zalabak at first base for the out.

Ryan Gustaitis from Waubonsie tries to put one in play but Paul Feret also dives for the catch and throws to Brendan Morris at second for the double play. That’s one way to retire the side.

Carson Stevens feeds off that with a crack of the bat that leaves the infield. Andrew Gould comes around to score from second base, which makes it 2-0 in favor of Neuqua Valley.

The Warriors finally get a break with Hiroshy Wong hitting the ball out to left center for a potential spark.

Sean Carroll steps up with a chopper that deflects off an infielder. This gives Wong the green light to score, and the Warriors are on the board after four innings.

Both teams turn on the power in the late innings

In the sixth, Mike Langan steals the momentum right back for the Wildcats. He crushes this ball out to the left field and goodbye. A solo bomb by Langan extends the Neuqua lead to 3-1.

However, 3-1 is one of the most dangerous leads in sports and Ben Ford shows why with a nuke out to left center, and that one says farewell with a kiss to the tree. We’re back to a one-run game after the dinger by Ford.

The Warriors keep the momentum on their side with Sean Carroll making the out at first to keep the deficit at one.

Waubonsie has runners on base in the bottom in the seventh, and Owen Roberts gets his first hit of the ball game, and it’s a big one as he brings in Connor Beren. This game is tied at 3-3.

Ben Ford helps Waubonsie Valley baseball to a win

Ben Ford is up once again, and he comes to the rescue. He powers a deep fly that goes over the center fielder’s head and rolls to the wall. Noah Pilon turns on the jets, turns the corner around third, and slides home safely to win the game. The Warriors complete the comeback to take the opening game of the series over the Wildcats 4-3.

