Benet Academy and Marmion battle to a 1-1 tie to wrap up the boys soccer regular season

With the sun shining on the grassy soccer field in front of Benet Academy, it’s time to wrap up the regular season with the ESCC champion Redwings and Marmion Academy. The 10-5-1 Redwings of Benet are coming off a tied game against Middleton this past Tuesday, while Marmion Academy is looking for another win after shutting out Kaneland 5-0 earlier in the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams struggle to break into the scoring column

Five minutes into the first half, Mateo Picha of Benet kicks a pass to his teammate John VanWiggeren. The junior looks to put the Redwings on the board. However, the ball bounces just a few inches to the left of the goal post.

The Cadets are looking for their first goal as Jayden Linares passes to Mauro Alanis, who makes a long kick towards the goal. Redwing goalie Matt Beaudoin comes out of the net for the save.

Mark Ndrio of Benet makes a kick towards the goal, which gets deflected by Christopher Tapia. Brian Mietus tries to kick the ball in, but Tapia slides and kicks the ball away from harm.

The Cadets have a chance for a penalty kick from Jordan Peinado. But Redwings Jack Fisher blocks that chance by falling in for the save.

The Redwings get on the board before halftime

Later on, Ruslan Holubex is in action with the ball for Benet. He kicks to Redwing Declan Crist, who attempts a quick shot and delivers the first goal of the day as Benet takes a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The second half is underway with Mark Ndrio shooting from a far distance. The kick is on target, but his shot at goal gets denied by Christopher Tapia of Marmion.

With twenty-eight minutes remaining, Marmion’s Mauro Alanis makes a long kick where Jamin Berman is standing, who heads the ball towards the goal, but Jack Fisher runs in for the save.

The Cadets get the late equalizer

Nathan Voelkner takes the corner for the Cadets. The junior makes a long kick to the net, where the ball almost goes in, but goalie Jack Fisher makes an impressive save after the ball bounces off the post and into his hands.

Marmion and Benet wrap up the regular season with a draw

In the final minutes, Jamin Berman has the ball, he finds Jordan Peinado, who makes his way towards the net and delivers the equalizer. The game ends in a 1-1 tie after the late goal by the Cadets. Benet Academy will face Metea Valley in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.