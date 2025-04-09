Benet Academy baseball uses a 13-run fifth inning to beat Naperville Central

Naperville Central returns home to the baseball diamond after a 3-2 stretch in a recent Florida tournament as the Redhawks welcome Benet Academy. The Redwings hope to jump over the .500 mark sitting at 4-4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Josh Gugora delivers the first run for the Redwings

Redwings get swinging in the top of the first, with Josh Gugora sending a base hit out to left. Nate Cerocke floors it home to give Benet a 1-0 lead.

The Redhawks answer in the bottom of the frame as Michael Page hits the ball to right field, allowing Troy Kashul to sprint to the plate to tie the game up at 1-1.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Redhawks have a man on when Cooper Page delivers with an RBI single. It’s 2-1 Redhawks after Collin Haye crosses home plate.

Chase Reeder throws the heat and cracks the bat for Central

Chase Reeder keeps the momentum going in the top of the third with a strikeout on Max Glimco. Reeder with six K’s in the game.

Troy Kashul starts the bottom of the third off with a nice base hit into left field.

Chase Reeder shows he can handle the bat as well, helping his own cause by driving a grounder into fair territory, and around comes Kashul to make it 3-1 Hawks thanks to Reeder’s RBI double.

Jumping to to the top of the fifth inning as Luke Doyle lasers this shot to left for a single. He scores on a walk to make it a 3-2 ball game.

A monster fifth inning secures a Benet Academy baseball win

Still in the fifth, and Ethan Mendez attacks the Grant Umbright pitch with a swing and chopper two-hopper, bringing in Nate Cerocke and Nikolas Schaefer as the Redwings regain the lead 4-3.

The Benet bats show no signs of stopping when Max Glimco joins the fun with an RBI double to score Mendez and pinch runner William Burlein to make it 7-3 in favor of the Wings.

Following several walks and hit batters, the fifth-inning marathon continues with another RBI hit from Merrick Sullivan to score Cerocke for the second time in the inning. Benet Academy explodes with a 13-run fifth to run-rule Naperville Central 14-3.

