Benet Academy boys basketball punches ticket to State after 58-50 super sectional victory over Quincy

The postseason for 4A basketball hits the Elite 8 as Benet Academy takes the court in the Illinois State University super sectional against Quincy High School after a 44-32 sectional final win over Downers Grove North. The Wings are one win away from a second trip to state in three years, but first need to take care of a strong Quincy squad. The Blue Devils are coming off a sectional final win in overtime over last season’s 4A runner up Normal. Quincy has been to state 23 times in its history, but are looking to make it to state for the first time since 1998 with a victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Strong shooting gives Benet a big lead

Benet spreads its wings early with Mac Doyle finding Daniel Pauliukonis who finds nothing but net. That opens an 8-0 lead for the Redwings.

Benet continues to waste no time as Jayden Wright passes to Colin Stack who misses but gets his own board and putback.

In the second quarter, Blake Fagbemi gives the rock to Pauliukonis who fakes his defender, takes the three and buries it as Benet continues the strong start.

It’s 16-9 with Benet in front as the Blue Devils go to work with Keshaun Thomas who battles Colin Stack and gets the shot to fall plus a foul.

Bradley Longcor attacks the inside but pulls up and hits the jumper. The Santa Clara commit gets Quincy to within three down 18-15.

Before the break, Jayden Wright finds some real estate, so he drives from the wing and attacks the rim with authority. Benet leads 27-18 at half.

Redwings work the ball around to start the second half and Pauliukonis gets his name called once again so the Southern Illinois commit shoots another three and drains it as the lead is double digits at 30-18.

Quincy gets favorable shots to get back in the game

Quincy wakes up as they work around the perimeter. Mark Louthan tries out the corner three and hits it. We’re back to a single-digit game with the Blue Devils down 33-26.

Benet gets a quick bucket thanks to Blake Fagbemi scoring off the quick Jayden Wright baseline pass.

The game of catchup continues for Quincy as Kamren Wires blows by the defense and lays it in.

The Redwings answer the swing with Fagbemi who gets double teamed but somehow and someway gets it to fall from the paint. What a play by Fagbemi who scores 16 in the game. Benet leads 39-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

It’s a 46-38 Benet lead with under two minutes to play, but Quincy turns it up on defense with a Longcor steal and reverse lay in to stay in it. 46

Minutes later, Longcor dishes to an open Keshaun Thomas and connects on another trifecta to make it a 51-45 deficit with under a minute to go.

Redwings hit their free throws to win another boys basketball super sectional

However, the Redwings hit their freebies in crunch time and hold off the late rally to emerge victorious. Jayden Wright leads all scorers with 21 points. Benet Academy takes home the boys’ basketball super sectional after a 58-50 win over Quincy and moves on to the state series where the Redwings face Evanston on Friday night in the semifinals at the University of Illinois. It’s the fourth state appearance for Benet basketball under Hall of Fame coach Gene Heidkamp.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!