Benet Academy boys basketball remains undefeated after a close contest against Marist

Benet Academy boys basketball looks to remain undefeated, as they play host to the 8-1 Marist Redhawks. The Redwings come into the game after beating St Patrick by 22 points, while Marist defeated Notre Dame, and their lone loss came against Marian Catholic.

Redwings are out in front early

The Redwings score first when Sophomore Jayden Wright gets the tough and-one to fall and converts at the free throw line.

A little bit later in the quarter, Marist relies on senior Darshan Thomas to get them going as he nails this corner three to take an 8-6 lead.

Threes were flying in the opening frame as Blake Fagbemi comes off the screen to drain the three. Benet up 12-8

Late in the first Colin Stack throws down the only dunk of the game with this fast break slam and gets the whole crowd going.

Marist starts off hot in the second quarter. Achilles Anderson uses his size to fight down low, grabbing the board, putting up the second chance basket, and the foul.

Both teams connect on some difficult shots

The second quarter also saw one of Benet’s captains, Peter Walsh, hit multiple threes. This deep one was his second of the quarter to break the tie, 26-23

Going into the second half, this game is a back-and-forth battle. One of the most athletic plays of the night comes from Gabe Sularski’s flying put-back to tie the game at 37.

But not even a minute later, Redhawk sophomore Jahmir Brown, takes the lead right back. He knocks down the corner three with the defense all over him.

As the game was tied at 46 and only seconds remaining in the third, the Redwings look to senior Ewola Moukoulou. His three beats the buzzer and Benet has the lead going into the fourth.

Even with the electric ending to the third, 6’8 sophomore Stephen Brown and the Redhawks came out strong with this back down turn around jumper in the paint.

Late in the fourth senior Parker Sulaver took charge in the paint with a nice jump hook to take the a 53-52 lead for the Redwings.

Benet Academy boys basketball remains undefeated

Down by 1 with 43 seconds to go Colin Stack went to the line for Benet and sank both free throws to put his squad ahead 62-61. That ends up being our final score on the night, and Benet stays undefeated, moving to 10-0 on the season.

