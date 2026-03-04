Benet Academy boys basketball soars past Yorkville in sectional semifinals

It’s the IHSA 4A sectional semifinals where the red-hot Benet Academy Redwings match up against the Yorkville Foxes at Bolingbrook High School. The 32-1 Redwings look to advance in the playoffs after their dominating win over West Aurora in the regional final. Yorkville comes in tonight confident after winning a regional for the first time since 2005 and looks for a third win over a top-five seed in their playoff run. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet gets the scoring started

Benet sets the tone on offense as Redwing Ed Stasys gets into the paint before finding the towering Colin Stack for the one-handed slam!

Yorkville’s Braydon Porter slows the offense down before finding Senior Gabe Sanders, who knocks down the three ball to get the Foxes on the board.

With the first quarter winding down, Braydon Porter’s three is off the mark. Redwing Jayden Wright recovers the ball and turns on the jets as he converts the tough layup. At the end of the first, the Redwings lead 15-3.

Foxes look to get the offense going

Alonn Flint inbounds the ball for the Foxes to start the second quarter. Flint finds Porter inside the paint as the sophomore finishes the layup through the tough Benet defense.

Redwing Colin Stack can’t convert the layup but continues to attack the glass before finding Ryan Walsh, who passes to Jayden Wright for the deep trey ball. The Redwings lead 20-5.

Halfway through the quarter, Braydon Porter provides a big spark for the Foxes as Porter gets into the lane for the layup over the Redwing defense. Moments later, the Benet offense continues to stay aggressive as Ed Stasys drills the corner three to extend the lead to 20.

With 1.8 seconds on the clock, Redwing Jayden Wright lobs it up to Stasys, who finishes the layup through traffic at the buzzer! The Redwings are way out in front with a 31-9 lead.

The Redwings fly away with the win

Beginning the third quarter, Ed Stasys secures the rebound for the Redwings and shows off his handles before passing to Wright, who gives it right back to Stasys for the layup.

Later in the quarter, Yorkville’s Frankie Pavlik finds Braydon Porter in transition as the Fox gets into the lane and floats it in through the contact and draws the foul. Still a big deficit to overcome as Benet leads 38-17 with under five minutes left in the third.

On their next possession, Gabe Sanders brings the ball up for the Foxes before finding sophomore Joey Jakstys for the deep triple. The Redwings have another chance to beat the buzzer as Redwing guard Blair Fagbemi gets into the lane and throws it up high to Colin Stack for the big slam! The Redwings lead 53-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Into the fourth quarter, as Fagbemi throws a dime to Stasys under the rim. Stasys shows off his vertical with the standing two-handed dunk.

Later in the quarter, Aidan Renicker secures a rebound for the Redwings as Fagbemi brings the ball up court. Fagbemi feeds senior Ryan Walsh for the triple. Benet Academy continues to dominate in the postseason with a 67-30 win over Yorkville. The Redwings will play the winner of Neuqua Valley and Bolingbrook on Friday night for the sectional championship.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!