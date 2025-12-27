Benet Academy boys basketball wins the Hinkle Holiday Classic over Naperville North

The Hinkle Holiday Classic Boys Basketball Championship features area teams Benet Academy and Naperville North going to battle over the winter break. Both teams come into this contest with combined records of 24-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings soar to a big lead

The Wings waste no time. Ethan MacDermot finds Ed Stasys as Stasys throws it down for a slam to open up a 9-2 lead.

The Huskies are in need for any points and they get it from Miles Okine who jukes his defender and connects on the trifecta.

It’s the Redwings turn to display the shooting touch. Nobody’s covering Aidan Renicker and he takes advantage by swishing the open three. 19-5 Benet after the first.

The Huskies begin the second quarter on high note when Will Harvey answers the call with another three ball.

On the Redwing end, they pass the ball around and look out below it’s a dunk from seven-footer, Colin Stack.

The shots continue to fall for Benet as Renicker splashes in another triple and the Wings lead 29-15 at the break.

Big men go to work for both squads

The Huskies are still hanging around thanks to their big man Harvey who’s open and knocks down the three.

As for Benet’s big man, Stack, the runway is clear for takeoff as the senior slams in another one.

Benet Academy cruises to the Hinkle Holiday Classic title

Jayden Wright jumps in on the action so the Eastern Illinois commit fires from another area code and its cash money for three more on the scoreboard.

From Wright to MacDermot shooting the corner three, the Benet offense clicks all night long. The Redwings with a dominating performance to win the Hinkle Holiday Classic 60-28 over Naperville North. Benet will continue the Holiday action play as the Wings head to the challenging Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

