Benet Academy boys lacrosse pulls out a thrilling sectional title win over St. Rita

Charlie O’Grady with a key goal in the waning minutes to propel Benet Academy boys lacrosse to a sectional title over St. Rita. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a perfect evening for the boys lacrossse sectional final. The St. Rita Mustangs playing at home against the Benet Academy Redwings. The winner of this game will move on to the supersectional.

St. Rita with the advantage early

Still scoreless nearly nine minutes into the first quarter, St. Rita looking to finally get on the board. They do so with Aidan McIntyre passing to Tommy Richter who scores the first goal of the game.

Redwings look to respond. Erik Lornezl trying to find some space for a shot. He eventually gets it off and puts it into the back of the net to tie the game at one.

Still in the first quarter with eight seconds left, Jack Cronin nets a goal with a backhand while being off balance. Impressive play by Cronin as his team leads by two.

Moving to the second, Cronin finds the net again this time off the feed from Nick Quaid. The Mustangs lead it 5-3.

Another tight finish at St. Rita

We skip to late in the third with Thomas Tierney passing to Erik Lorenzl who spins and scores to give Benet Academy boys lacrosse its first lead of the game. They are up 8-7 to end the quarter.

Going into the fourth, it’s now tied as Tierney fights against his defender and fires it top shelf while falling away. What a shot. Redwings back up by one with four minutes left in the game.

Less than three minutes left and just like in the semifinal, Liam Nolan comes through in the clutch for St. Rita as he ties this game up at nine.

Under two minutes left, Charlie O’Grady works his way to the crease, fires, and puts it in to give Benet the lead. That would end up being the difference in this one as the Redwings defeat the Mustangs 10-9 in a thriller to win the sectional title. They will head to the supersectional to take on the Andrew Co-Op.

