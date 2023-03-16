Benet Academy boys lacrosse wins back-and-forth affair with Naperville North

Benet Academy boys lacrosse goes on the road and wins a hotly-contested matchup over the Naperville North Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After a long offseason, boys lacrosse is back in action as Naperville North begins its season with a non-conference matchup with Benet Academy. Last year, the Redwings took down the Huskies in the sectional final.

Both teams trading goals in the first half

Early on, the Huskies move the ball up the field quickly and Mattix Groves finishes the play with his second goal of the game. North is up 2-1 just two minutes into play.

Minutes later, Jack Houck surveys the field, then connects with Luke Chionis who fires it into the back of the net. That one gives the Huskies a three-goal lead.

With under a minute left in the first, Erik Lorenzl races from behind the net and scores his second goal. That cuts the deficit to one.

Moments later, Michael Frieri spins away from a defender near the center circle and takes off. He then splits through a pair of Huskies and fires it past the goaltender. This one knots the game up at four heading into the second quarter.

Now with some momentum, Nathan Olson breaks through the North defense and advances quickly. He shoots it on the run, takes a big hit, but nets the goal. He’s fired up because the Redwings are now up by two.

Just minutes later, Frieri steps into this shot and sends it flying by the goalie. That’s seven unanswered goals for Benet and Frieri’s fourth of the night.

After a goal for the Huskies, they’re back on offense. This is Luke Chionis letting go of a shot with contact and it’s good. It’s now 8-6 as the teams near the halftime break.

Benet Academy does just enough to come out on top

Now in the third quarter, Lucas Marschitz finds an opening in the middle of the field and sneaks one by the Benet goalie. That score ties the game up.

After a Benet score, Marschitz has another opportunity, and he comes through again. His second goal of the night knots things up again at nine.

Another Husky goal has Benet down one, but Grant Randolph quickly erases that with this score in traffic. It’s now 10-10 with under six to play in the third.

Moments later, this is Tommy Bartenhagen approaching from behind the net. He’s in front of the crease and nets the acrobatic goal. The Redwings go up by two.

With under a minute left in the quarter, Jack Houck sprints to the opening in the middle of the field and slings one into the back of the net. Once again, it’s a tie game.

Now with time dwindling in the quarter, Thomas Tierney attacks from behind net, loses the ball, but regains possession just in time for the buzzer-beating goal. The Redwings head into the final quarter with a 13-12 lead.

Early in the quarter, Houck has the ball and takes a shot from over 15 yards out, but it hits Zachary Gorman below the neck. It gets caught in his jersey, but he’s able to take it out and he would be okay as Benet still hangs onto the lead.

After a couple of Benet goals, they have the ball with time ticking away. Grant Randolph puts the cherry on top with this goal as the Redwings kick off the season with a road victory at North.

