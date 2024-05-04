Benet Academy boys lacrosse wins on Senior Night against The Valley

Benet Academy boys lacrosse celebrates Senior Night, and are set to defend their home turf against the Valley. The visitors come in winners of two straight, but Benet came out on top in both meetings last year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy boys lacrosse goes up big against The Valley

After two quick goals, Benet is looking to build an early lead. Charlie O’Grady attacks from behind the net gets the edge around the defender, and bounces one past the keeper. Benet leads by three, less than three minutes into action.

Later in the quarter. Tommy Bartenhagen advances towards the net, spins back to the middle, and then goes down low for another Redwing score. That one makes it 7-0 Benet with two minutes left in the first quarter.

Now in the second quarter, Thomas Tierney gets the defender to bite on the fake to create some space and then unleashes a missile that sails into the back of the net. It’s now an 11-0 Redwing lead with just three minutes until halftime.

Zach Hayes and Jack Owen get the visitors on the board

In the second half, the Valley is desperate for momentum. Zach Hayes advances into Redwing territory, connects with Jack Owen right in front of the net and puts the visitors on the board. They still trail big, early in the third.

Moments later, here’s Benet senior Ishan Dixit with the ball. He powers through one, two, three, four defenders and then goes down low for his first career goal. Dixit brings the “b-energy” off the bench and gives the Redwings a 12-1 early in the second half.

Not long after that, the Valley is back in possession. Chris Veal makes the catch in the middle, spins, and fires a shot just over the keeper’s shoulder.

Brendan Perkins puts the icing on the cake for Benet Academy on Senior night

With two minutes left in the third, Brendan Perkins is attacking from the top. He speeds by the defender and then goes top left corner for the score. That’s goal number 15 for the Redwings. Benet Academy boys lacrosse go on to win 15-7 on Senior Night.