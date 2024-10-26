Benet Academy boys soccer beats Timothy Christian in PK’s to win IHSA Regional Championship

Benet Academy and Timothy Christian meet up in the IHSA Boys Soccer playoffs for a second straight year. The Trojans won last season’s Sectional Title in overtime, and host this year’s Regional Final against the Redwings. Timothy Christian took down Nazareth 7-0 in the semis, while Benet defeated St. Francis 6-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy and Timothy Christian soccer meet for a second straight year for a postseason title

Benet comes out with strong defense as Jack Wesley clears it to the foot of Trojan Josiah Bhatia, who gets blocked again by Wesley. Redwing goalie Patrick Stasch catches the ball to stop any chance.

It’s Timothy Christian’s turn to play defense as Benet’s Will Khazen receives the ball and goes down the right flank. His cross is sniffed out by Trojan goalie, Peter Buikema. After one half of play, the game remains scoreless.

The Trojans throw the ball in and get an opportunity inside the box. The ball rattles around multiple players before it’s secured by Stasch in the net.

As the second half winds down, the Redwings send in a free kick. The ball is cleared out as Wesley gets ready to send it back in. The Redwings get a third time to send one into the box, but the cross goes into the hands of Buikema. After a scoreless 80 minutes, the game heads to overtime, where both teams cannot score, so let’s head straight to the penalty kick shootout!

Penalty kicks decide the IHSA Regional Championship after a scoreless regulation and overtime

Benet’s Mateo Picha starts off the PKs, getting the goalie to go right and scoring to the left.

Tim Nulty is first to the spot for Timothy Christian, and he leaves no doubt about this kick. Nulty goes top bins to tie the penalties at one.

Benet’s Jack Kuelthau plays it cool, scoring right down the middle and giving the Wings a 2-1 advantage.

Owen Wise runs up for the kick and tries to go down the middle but Stasch says no! The Redwing keeper sticks out a hand to deny the penalty.

Benet’s Servio Polanco is next to hit, and he’s the next Redwing to score a penalty, going towards the right post.

Timothy Christian keeps applying the pressure, as Trevor Munk sees the keeper go left and he hits it to the right. That one makes it 2-3 still in favor of Benet.

Teddy Nawrocki runs up for Benet and the senior rifles one into the top right corner. The Redwings are still perfect on pens, and a save can now win it.

The Trojans won’t back down, Zachary Baker places one low into the left corner to keep the pens going.

Wesley sends Benet Academy boys soccer to the Sectional Semifinals

Wesley looked strong defensively all night and steps up to win the game for Benet. He places it perfectly off the left post and in, to take home the Regional Championship! The Wings go perfect on penalties, winning it 5-3. The Redwings will now play the winner at Rockford Boylan in the Sectional Semis on Tuesday night.