Benet Academy boys soccer clinches the ESCC title with a 5-2 victory over St. Viator

Benet Academy boys soccer is one win away from clinching the ESCC championship as the Redwings welcome St. Viator to campus to wrap up the conference schedule. Benet enters the matchup with a 6-0-1 record in the ESCC, with a 2-2 tie against St. Patrick as the only blemish. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Brian Mietus and the Redwings strike early and often

Benet takes a 1-0 lead less than ten seconds into the game on a deflected pass from Brian Mietus. Less than five minutes later, Mietus leaves a pass to Sergio Polanco, who slots one into the corner to put Benet up by a pair. In a blink, the Redwings have a 2-0 lead over the Lions.

Approaching the midway point of the second half, Polanco curls a ball towards the net. Mateo Picha deflects it and a pile of bodies frantically kick at the ball. Mietus manages to dig it out as both the ball and the Redwing forward stumble into the net. It’s a three-goal lead after a blazing start for Mietus and the Benet offense.

Benet looks to add another later in the half. Declan Crist pushes the ball up the right side and centers a pass. Gray Zmrhal fires a shot off the bounce, but the Lion keeper deflects the ball away and makes the save.

With a few minutes remaining in the opening half, St. Viator has a chance to get on the board with a fast break. Redwing keeper Ryan Russell cuts off the angle just enough ,and the shot attempt slides wide of the net. The Redwings take a 3-0 lead into halftime.

St. Viator comes out firing in the opening minutes of the second half. A great redirected pass from the Lions leads to their first goal of the game. St. Viator now trails 3-1 with plenty of time left on the clock.

Benet looks to get the goal back as Sergio Polanco plays a ball ahead to Judd Isom. The senior, who is back on the pitch after back-to-back ACL tears, rips a shot, but the Lion goalie deflects it, and Isom is unable to regain control.

The Lions go back on offense, making a steal on the Redwing side of the field. However, the shot attempt is thwarted by Russell, who keeps the Benet lead at two goals with the save.

Benet puts the game and the ESCC title on ice

With under 20 minutes to go in the second half, Ryan Benka maneuvers through the St. Viator defense and curls a shot past the keeper and into the net. A big insurance goal for Benka as the Redwings go on top 4-1.

A few minutes later, Benet has a free kick opportunity. John VanWiggeren taps a pass to Mateo Picha, who unleashes a long-range shot into the goal. The captain puts the game on ice with the fifth Benet goal of the game. The Lions add another score in the final minute, but it would not be enough. Benet Academy wins the 2025 ESCC boys soccer championship after a 5-2 victory over St. Viator with a conference record of 7-0-1.