Benet Academy boys soccer falls in extra time to Notre Dame

Benet Academy boys soccer kicks off their conference season with a home defense against an undefeated Niles Notre Dame team. The Red Wings come into the match at 1-2-1 on the season, looking to right the ship after suffering a 5-2 defeat to Naperville North on Saturday.

Benet finds the back of the net in the first half

As early possession favors Benet, forward Jason Riedl hits a deep cross that finds the head of Matt Benka who surges Benet into a 1-0 lead.

With an early free kick in a dangerous position, Sebastian Dzierzanowski’s effort sails over the net for the visitors.

A back and forth second half sends us to extra time

The score would stay 1-0 Benet into the second half, but the visitors would break free as Ante Basan finds Ryan Shanahan who heads in the equalizer for Notre Dame.

Just one minute later, deep in the attacking zone, it’s Shanahan again as he dribbles right of the goal and his cross finds Sean Boyle whose left foot dinks a shot in off the post to shock the home team. 2-1 Notre Dame.

With just 12 minutes to go, a long ball finds its way to Matt Benka. Swarmed by Notre Dame defenders, Benka goes down and is awarded a penalty kick.

Midfielder Nick Roe steps up as he capitalizes for the Red Wings to make it 2-2.

A pivotal moment late in the match as Nick Roe finds himself in open field before being fouled by Max Stalencyzk. The referee is quick to get over and hand the Notre Dame captain a yellow card, his second of the game. The visitors go down to ten men with the match still tied at two.

Looking to capitalize off the man advantage, the Red Wings get it to Ruslan Holubec whose effort is saved by Cian Haugh, as the game heads to extra time.

Notre Dame wins the game in extra time

Still tied at two, the visitors win it back and Shanahan is the one who corrals it, with just the keeper in front of him he puts it square on the net to put the visitors ahead for good.

Shanahan was involved in all three goals in the win. Benet Academy fall in extra time losing to Notre Dame by a score of 3-2.

