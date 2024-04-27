Benet Academy boys volleyball cruises to straight set win over Metea Valley

The 13-3 Benet Academy boys volleyball squad travels to 8-8 Metea Valley. The Redwings started the season 11-1 but are 2-2 over the past four games, including a win last time out against Marian Catholic. On the other side, the Mustangs are coming off of a three-set win against Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy volleyball and Metea start the first set close

Benet starts out hot with Aris Maurukas serving up a difficult shot that no Mustangs can get to.

Later in the set as the match went back and forth Shriyans Battula finds himself perfectly set up for a kill and he brings the Mustangs within one, trailing 6-5.

Redwings are starting to get into rhythm with Reed Hefley serving, as he connects one into the corner for an ace. He hits three aces in a row to make it 10-6 Benet

Metea Valley keeps it close with Shafique Mohammed spiking it off the Benet wall to bring it within four

Redwings go on 15-6 run to win the first set

At the end of the first set, Nicholas Gonnella rises to hit one past the Mustang defenders. He gives Benet the first set win, 25-16.

The Redwings begin the second set with some confidence and it’s Helfey serving some more aces. He connects on two straight to give Benet an early lead.

In the middle of the set, the Mustangs halt Benet’s run with a huge kill from Kyle Petrusch. Metea still trails 13-5

Benet Academy boys volleyball easily handles Metea in the second set

Benet, however, was dialed in throughout this set. To end the match Dominic Krzeczkowski spikes it home to win it 25-10 and Benet boys volleyball wins in straight sets against Metea Valley.