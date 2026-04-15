Benet Academy boys volleyball holds off Waubonsie Valley in two sets

The boys volleyball non-conference schedule rolls on with the Benet Academy Redwings hosting the visiting Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Redwings come into the contest after a two-set victory against Hinsdale Central and seek to keep their winning ways alive with a win against Waubonsie. Meanwhile, the Warriors come in off a loss against Lyons and seek to get back on the winning track. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade blows as the match gets underway

It’s a back-and-forth match-up as we remain tied up at two in the first set. That is until Benet Quin Robinson comes up with the kill, putting the Redwings up 3-2.

The Warriors try to remain strong as the teams engage in another rally, both refusing to let up a point. However, as the Warriors attempt a putback, the Redwing front line remains strong, denying them at the net.

The Redwings look to keep the scoring going as Luke Mitra picks up an ace, giving Benet a 10-8 lead.

Waubonsie stays composed as the frontline denies Benet a point with a block at the net, jumping out to a 15-13 lead, forcing a Redwing timeout.

The timeout is what Benet needs to regain composure, as Vincent Cabay responds with a kill of his own, forcing the Warriors to take a timeout of their own as they trail by one late in the first set.

The Redwings look to close out the first set, but Waubonsie is ready to fight to the end. Bruno Silveira goes for the kill, but it’s kept alive by the Benet defense. After a free ball is sent over, Michael Johnson is blocked at the net, but Dhruvesh Parthiban sets him up again, and he delivers a kill the second time around to even the score at 24-24.

Benet escapes with a first-set win

However, in this back-and-forth first set, it would be Redwing Lukas Carlsen who ends it with a kill. Benet takes set one, 27-25.

The Warriors open up set two on a stronger note as Michael Johnson secures an ace for Waubonsie.

The Warriors take an early second set lead

Benet looks to respond on the return, but once again, the Warrior frontline remains as one, as they deny Benet’s return, giving the Valley an early 4-1 lead.

The Redwings look for some momentum and get it as Robinson and Vincent Cabay pick up back-to-back kills to re-energize the offense.

Mitra looks to feed off Robinson and Cabay’s energy as he picks up a pair of aces, evening the score at nine, forcing the Warriors to take a timeout

Waubonsie will not go down without a fight, as Bruno Silveira picks up a nice kill, seeking to keep the momentum in the green and cold corner.

The Wings soar to a two-set win

However, it would be Robinson on the kill, securing another point for the Redwings as Benet takes the lead back.

William Nicholas calls game for Benet with the final kill, as the Redwings take the second set, 25-17. Benet sparks a win streak of two games and will face Naperville North up next. The Warriors get conference play underway this week.