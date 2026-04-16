Benet Academy boys volleyball sweeps Naperville North

Naperville North boys volleyball visits Benet Academy for a non-conference matchup. The Redwings look for their third straight win after back-to-back wins over Hinsdale Central and Waubonsie Valley. The Huskies look to build momentum after the West Aurora Invitational, where they went 3-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North jumps out to the early lead

Early on, the Huskies keep the play alive as Adam Hartung sets up Brandon Williams for the kill. The Huskies start fast with a 3-1 lead.

Frankie Betancourt serves for the Redwings. The serve lands in the back row for an ace as the Huskies are unable to rally.

North’s Alec Schwanebeck looks to continue to build the Huskie lead with this serve. Benet’s Luke Mitra passes to junior middlehitter Zach Lange for the point.

Moments later, after a long rally, Huskie Nathan Redmond hammers the ball home for the score. The Huskies lead 11-5.

Redwing outside hitter Vincent Cabay goes on the attack but is blocked by the Huskie front row. The Redwings keep the rally alive as Mitra gets the assist as Cabay taps it over for the point.

Betancourt serves for the Redwings. North’s Brandon Williams rises up for the kill but is blocked by Zach Lange and Lukas Carlsen for the Redwing point as the comeback continues.

A wild finish to the first set

Late in the set, Benet storms back and takes a one-point lead and continues to keep its foot on the gas as Cabay avoids the North block for the point. The Redwings lead 23-21.

Tied at 24, Andrew Kain serving for North. Hartung sets up Brandon Williams for the huge point as the Huskies retake the lead, 25-24.

After back-to-back points, Benet has the opportunity to close out the opening set as North looks to extend the set. Redwing Zach Lange rises up for the kill as the Redwings rally from behind to secure the first set, 27-25.

The Redwings bring their momentum into the second set as Lukas Carlsen gets the point despite the block attempt from the Husky defense.

The North front line gets the block on Benet’s William Nicholas as the back-and-forth continues. North’s Steven Robbins jumps up for the spike to tie the game at three.

The Huskies look to cut into the Redwing lead. Brandon Williams gets a good hit from the outside position for the score. The Huskies trail 6-4.

Quinn Robinson serving for Benet. The senior earns back-to-back points for Benet after his serve bounces off a Husky and lands out of bounds for an ace.

The Redwings continue to impress as Redwing Zach Lange taps his shot over the Husky block for the point. The Redwings lead 14-7.

Later in the set, the Huskies need a spark to get back into the game. Junior Nathan Redmond keeps the Huskies alive with the ace. The Huskies have life, but they still trail 21-14.

Serving for Naperville North is Om Bhide, who sends the ball over the net as the Redwings can’t keep the ball in play.

The Redwings pull away to win their third straight

The Redwings look to close the match in two sets. Benet’s William Nicholas and Luke Mitra meet North’s Kain at the net for the block to finish off the win

Benet Academy gets the two-set victory over Naperville North, 27-25, 25-17.