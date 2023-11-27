Benet Academy cruises past Naperville Central to wrap up the girls basketball tipoff tournament

Naperville Central girls basketball takes the court in the final game of the Thanksgiving Tip-off tournament as they take on Benet Academy. A win for the Redwings push them past .500 in the early going while the Redhawks come in looking for their second win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We start off the game tied at 7 in the first quarter until Benet’s Lyndsay Harzich hits a three to take the lead.

On the next possession Central’s Erin Hackett ties the game back up with a three of her own.

Emilia Sularksi is back and making plays

A little later Emilia Sularski is back for her senior year by getting a steal and finds Ava Thomas for an easy fast break lay in to give Benet the lead and make it 18-13.

At the end of the first quarter Emma Briggs drives in with a nice up and under lay up. The Redwings on a big run up 27-13.

Half-way through the second Erin Hackett drives to the hole and gets a tough lay up to fall but the Redhawks still trail by double digits.

Benet turns up the offense

Benet keeps pouring on with Harzich finding Emilia Sularski for a three to extend their lead to 18.

The very next Benet possession Emilia Sularski finds Aria Mazza with this sweet pass and she scores to push the lead to 20.

To end the half Harzich beats the buzzer with a three to extend Benet’s commanding lead, making it 47-23 in favor of the Wings.

Another Sularski makes her presence felt

Harzich starts the second half where she left off by getting this Maggie Sularski assist and hitting a corner triple.

Annabelle Kritzer from Naperville Central gets the board and goes coast to coast and finishes a contested lay-up.

The other Sularski, Maggie gets a steal and does it herself with a nice cross to an easy lay in to cap off a dominating 80-44 victory for the Redwings who cap off Thanksgiving week with a victory.

