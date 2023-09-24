Benet Academy football takes down De La Salle by a score of 20-12

After a 21-10 loss to Montini last week, the 2-2 Benet Academy football squad is back on the road as they take on another team sitting at .500, the De La Salle Meteors. This is the first matchup between these schools since 2019, a game in which Benet came out victorious, 35-7. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

One point game to end the half

Nearly midway through the first quarter, Benet has the ball near midfield. They run play-action that gets the defense leaning one way, and QB Ryan Kubacki Jr. keeps it. He bounces off a couple of defenders before he’s knocked about of bounds well into De La Salle territory.

Later in the drive, Kubacki Jr. rolls out to his left and throws it on the run to the sideline. That’s Rocky Rosanova with the catch, run, and dive into the pylon for the score. Benet strikes first, as it’s 7-0 with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.

Moving on to the second quarter, the Redwings have the ball again. Charlie Kane takes the handoff and then absorbs a hard hit that jars the ball loose. It bounces off the turf and right into the hands of Myles Green. He spins off a tackle and then heads upfield with a group of teammates. He cruises into the endzone, putting the Meteors on the board. With a missed extra point, Benet remains on top 7-6.

Big plays on special teams and defense

Fast-forward to the second half. De La Salle has a fourth down and the punter is on the field. Kaleb Navarro tries to boot it away, but the strong push by Benet’s Joe Rodi causes it to deflect up and back into Meteor territory. The ball is downed near the 20-yard line, giving the Redwings excellent field position.

Just a few plays later, Kubacki Jr keeps it on another play-action call. He steps inside and then jukes out a couple of defenders before crossing the goal line. After a failed extra point, Benet is on top 13-6 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.

Now in the fourth quarter, the Meteors still trail by one touchdown. Kenyonte Louis drops back to pass, fires to his left and Rocky Rosanova jumps the route. He finds the endzone for the second time in the game, but this time as a defender. Benet goes up 20-6.

Benet Academy football trying to seal the win

Moments later, Daniel Flores kicks the ball downfield where Myles Green is ready to return it. Green heads towards the middle of the field, breaks through the initial phase of Redwings, and then with a couple of quick cuts, he is all by himself. He glides into the endzone for the second time tonight, immediately answering Benet’s score. It’s 20-12 Redwings with a little over seven minutes left in the fourth.

Now with about 1:30 left in the game, De La Salle is faced with 4th down and after the pocket breaks down, Louis begins to scramble to extend the play. He’s able to break around the edge and squeeze up the sideline, just enough for the first down. The Meteors are still alive with just over a minute to play.

There’s now 30 seconds left and another fourth down for De La Salle. Louis runs to his left again and he’s racing for the sideline once more. This time, Daniel Flores forces him out of bounds and the refs determine that he is short of the marker. The Redwings realize that is the nail in the coffin and begin to celebrate. Benet wins 20-12 and improves to 3-2 on the season.

