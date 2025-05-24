Benet Academy gets by Metea Valley in penalty kicks to win girls soccer regional final

Benet Academy girls soccer takes on Metea Valley in the IHSA Regional Finals. The Mustangs are searching for regional plaque number ten, while the Redwings look for the program’s 15th Regional title. The Redwings are in revenge tour mode after losing the regional championship last season to Plainfield North and a 3-0 defeat to the Mustangs on March 20. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet and Metea girls soccer showcase strong defense from the start

It’s the Mustangs on the offensive attack first, but Isabelle Leofanti’s kick goes into the hands of Redwing goalie Giada McGlynn, who makes the save.

Benet’s turn to attack, but Sydney Phillips steps in for the Mustangs on defense and knocks the ball away.

Lily Sense tries out the corner kick, but McGlynn reacts quickly for another save to keep the zeroes on the board.

Redwings try again as they look for their first goal. Eleanor Mahan sees the loose ball, but her kick misses the net, and both teams go into halftime scoreless.

Can the Redwings start the second half in front? Not when Jessie Terada steps for the Mustangs as she deflects the ball out of harm’s way.

Here’s a free kick for Peyton Cable, but Aarna Raghavapudi makes a daring save in traffic.

Free kick coming up for Olivia Hernandez. After the kick, the Benet defense keeps its composure, and the zeroes are still on board. We head to overtime, which will include two ten-minute halves.

Both defenses bend, but don’t break! Raghavapudi denies access on Keira Stone’s strike with a diving save.

Benet and Metea girls soccer need extra time to declare an IHSA Regional winner

The game is still scoreless as we are in the second OT. Kasey Glynn makes a deflection, but Daniela Tomassini has a second chance, but it’s no good.

It’s 0-0 after two overtimes, so it’s time for penalty kicks.

Both teams strike on their first attempts, and Olivia Hernandez keeps the momentum on the Mustangs’ side with the goal.

Victoria Polanco is up next and converts to tie up the pens at two.

Redwings make the save, and Meghan Sarros gives Benet the lead 3-2 after this strike attempt.

Isabelle Leofanti steps up, and she keeps the game alive with this goal.

Chloe Sentman scores the game winner for Benet to pull off the IHSA regional final upset

Fifth and final try for Benet, and it’s Chloe Sentman delivering the game winner! The Benet Academy Redwings take down the sectionals’ top-seeded Metea Valley Mustangs on penalty kicks. The Redwings move on to the sectional semifinal, where they’ll face the winner of Oswego and Naperville North.

