Benet Academy girls basketball holds off Neuqua Valley 47-44 to win the regional final

Neuqua Valley and Benet Academy girls basketball meet for the second time this season, this time with the regional championship on the line. The Wildcats are the hosts but the away team on the scoreboard as the five seed while Benet holds the four seed.

Kylee Norkus puts the Wildcats up early

In addition to the last minute loss in December, Neuqua is hoping to avenge last season’s defeat to the Redwings in the sectional semifinals. Senior Kylee Norkus picks up where she left off after a 29 point night in the semifinals as she uses the crossover to free herself for the layup.

Still early in the opening quarter when Norkus drives and finds the freshman, Quinn Sigal under the hoop for the basket and the foul. The Wildcats take an 8-4 lead.

Neuqua still leading by three when Sigal gets her hand in the passing lane as Norkus fires ahead to Caitlin Washington who glides to the rim for a pair. The Wildcats lead 13-12 after the first quarter.

Benet takes the lead in the second quarter

Sophomore Emma Briggs makes her presence felt throughout the game. She drives and stops for the jumper to give the Redwings their first lead at 14-13.

Later in the second quarter, Nalia Clifford drives to the paint and scoops in a layup with the right hand to put Neuqua back in front by one 17-16.

Both teams doing a nice job of getting to the rim as Emilia Sularski drives and gets the layup to fall as the teams trade buckets in the opening half.

Another freshman playing beyond her years this winter is Benet guard Ava Mersinger. She gets the steal and tracks down the ball before dropping in the beautiful reverse layup as Benet leads 22-19. Redwings head to halftime in front.

The Wildcats claw back in quarter number three

Great ball movement from Neuqua to start the second half. Sigal passes to Kylee Norkus who finds an open Nalia Clifford who buries the three as the Wildcats retake the lead 23-22.

Benet answers back as Briggs feeds a cutting Shannon Earley. The All-State lacrosse player puts Benet back in front.

Still in the third as Neuqua leads by three, Quinn Sigal goes around the defense and puts in two more as the Wildcats match their largest lead with a 29-24 advantage.

The action continues at a fast pace, after a Maggie Sularski three, Kylee Norkus drives and hits the tough layup. Benet quickly gets the ball back up court and Maggie Sularski drills another triple from the corner as the Redwings trail by just two.

Final minutes of the quarter when Benet junior Aria Mazza gets the pass and makes a cutting layup to make it 34-32 in favor of Neuqua Valley when the quarter comes to a close.

Benet puts the clamps on the Wildcats

Early in the fourth quarter, Benet trails by four but not for long. Ava Mersinger drives baseline and gets the short floater to drop to make it 38-36 Neuqua. The Redwings bring the pressure defensively and eventually force the steal. Emilia Sularski dribbles up court and buries the pull up three to put the Wings in front 39-38.

Benet looking to build momentum, Mersinger with a dazzling fake on the crossover before finding Emma Briggs for the layup as the Redwings take a 43-38 lead with under three minutes to play.

Neuqua turns to senior Zoe Navarro who drives to her right and gets the layup to go as the Wildcats trail 43-40.

Nearing two minutes to go, Mersinger centers a pass to Briggs who turns and fires the open 18-footer and buries it. A career high 16 points on the night for Briggs as Benet goes up five 45-40.

The Wildcats are desperate for some offense as time dwindles down. Caitlin Washington draws two defenders as she looks for Navarro, who sinks the clutch three pointer and draws the foul. Navarro hits the free throw and it’s a 45-44 Redwings with a minute to play.

After each team forces a turnover, Aria Mazza hits a pair of free throws to make it a three point game. The Wildcats push the ball up court where Quinn Sigal launches the three to tie the game, but it’s just off target. Benet gets the rebound and survives the tough test from Neuqua Valley to win the regional championship 47-44. It’s the 14th regional title in the past 15 seasons for Benet, who advance to face the number one seed Bolingbrook in the sectional semifinals at Oswego.