Benet Academy girls basketball puts away Naperville Central in the fourth quarter

Naperville Central girls basketball travels to Benet Academy for an early-season matchup to wrap up the early-season tip-off tournament.

On the season, the Redwings are winners of three straight after their tough loss to Lyons. Naperville Central is out to an undefeated 4-0 start, including a thrilling win over defending state champion, Kenwood. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet swings the ball around the court as Lucy Tierney connects on the three as the Redwings lead 5-0.

Erin Hackett gets Naperville Central on the board

The Redhawks dial up a play for Senior guard Erin Hackett. Hackett slips past the Benet defense and drills the three-ball. Early in the first, Benet leads 7-3.

Redhawk Trinity Jones takes the ball coast to coast and knocks down the floater over the tough Benet defense. Going into the second half, Benet leads 18-12.

Early in the second, Benet continues to show crisp ball movement as Lucy Tierney drops in another trey ball. Benet leads 21-12

Moments later, Central’s Trinity Jones recovers the loose ball and converts the layup. Benet leads 21-14.

Less than a minute until halftime, Redhawks Collette McInerney gets the steal off the Benet pass and looks to push the pace. McInerney passes to Jones, who drops in the three-pointer. The Redhawks go on a run, trailing 25-22.

Emma Briggs with a clutch bucket before the half

With the first half winding down, Redwing Ava Mersinger tosses it to Senior Emma Briggs, who knocks down the three for the buzzer beater. Going into the second half, Benet leads 28-22.

In the second half, Briggs corrals the offensive rebound for the Redwings. The Redwings set up a play for Bridget Rifenburg on the wing for the three! Benet leads 31-22.

Later in the quarter, Rifenburg attacks the basket and finds Briggs for the trey ball. Benet is off to a hot start in the second half, leading 34-24.

The Redhawks get the steal and look to score in transition as Erin Hackett passes to Jones for the three ball. Going into the final quarter, Central trails by eight.

Early in the fourth, Collette McInerney gives the Redhawks a huge spark with this corner three. Central with life trailing by just two scores, 43-38.

Benet hits late shots to lock up win

Benet’s Bridget Rifenburg bounce passes to the cutting Tierney as she avoids the block and converts the tough layup. Benet pushes the lead back out to 48-40.

The Redhawks turn up their defensive intensity, making every pass tough for the Redwings. Despite the pressure, Ava Thomas finds Briggs for the layup.

Benet Academy wins its fourth straight game, holding on for the tough victory against Naperville Central, 56-47.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!