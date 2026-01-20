Benet Academy girls basketball wins 19 straight after strong fourth over Whitney Young

Benet girls basketball is playing at The Coach Kipp’s Fest on Martin Luther King Jr Day, as the Redwings take the court looking for their 19th straight win as they welcome Whitney Young. The Dolphins sit at 10-10 but come in on a four-game winning streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ava Mersinger passes to Emma Briggs, and after a couple of seconds, she runs into the paint and displays an aggressive floater that falls in her favor.

Dolphins, the other way, looking for some points, so Nina Lloyd feeds Harmony Cooper, who attacks the post and also floats it in to tie the game at 6.

On the other end, Briggs can’t hit the turnaround, but Bridget Rifenburg climbs the ladder and capitalizes on the put-back. Redwings lead 11-6 after the first.

Emma Briggs will do it all

In the second quarter, Briggs tries out the three-ball. Ava Thomas one-hands it to Briggs, and her three is good to make it 18-10 in the wings favor.

Briggs tries another one, but it goes off the rim. Though Mersinger corrals it as she and Megan Sedillo find number twenty-four, and this time she connects.

Dolphins keep it close at the half

The Dolphins end the half on a high note as Cooper gets a steal. She puts too much hot sauce on her runner, but Yanni Smith grabs the rebound and drops it in to beat the buzzer. It’s a 25-18 Redwing lead at the break.

Come the second half, the Wings stay on point from behind the line. It’s Ava Thomas with the three and knocks it down.

Whitney Young gets aggressive in the third with excellent rebounding, and Smith once again is in the right spot, jukes the defender, and scores. Dolphins trail 30-27.

Though Emma Briggs is still on the court, and she runs through a sea of orange that pays off because she gets the hoops and the harm.

A few possessions later, the Briggs fest continues. The lane is open, she’ll do the rest, gets the basket to go plus one once again. Nobody can stop the Furman commit, and the lead is double digits at 39-29.

We jump to the fourth with the Dolphins still hanging around. It’s Chellise Jones dropping in the tally, and it’s back to a single-digit game at 39-31.

Benet girls basketball adjust in the second half to secure the win

That just fuels guess who? Yup, that’s Briggs showing no love to anyone with her scoring. Twenty-seven points in the game for the senior.

Late in the game, Benet is on a mission to ice it, so they call up Lucy Tierney. She finds the nuclear codes and fires this missile of a three through to blow the game out of reach as the Redwings take a 58-41 win over the Dolphins.

