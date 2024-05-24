Benet Academy girls lacrosse blitzes The Valley in sectional semifinal victory

Benet Academy girls lacrosse and The Valley are ready for the sectional semifinal matchup from Lincoln-Way Central. The Redwings crushed St. Francis in the sectional quarters while the The Valley used a big second half run to pull away from the Wheaton Co-Op to earn a spot in the semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet jumps out to a fast start

The Redwings offense has been a force all season long and this day is no exception. Gigi Kurelko attacks the net and scores on the shot as Benet jumps out to an early 3-0 lead.

So many strong players to try and contain as Kurelko passes to the ESCC Player of the Year, Shannon Earley who finds the twine for her second goal of the game. The Redwings take a 5-0 lead in the opening quarter.

The Valley needs to get something going to stay in the game and junior Sophia Morgan comes up with a timely goal to get her team on the board. Never easy to get one past star Redwing goalie Madeline Jensen.

Benet goes back on offense and continues the great ball movement. It ends with another goal for Gigi Kurelko and the Redwings take a 6-1 lead.

Into the second quarter some more great passing on display. Maddie Trapp tosses one from behind the net to Shannon Earley who whips in the one-timer.

The Redwings are just relentless, even when things don’t go exactly to plan, they figure it out. Molly Salvino has the ball knocked away. Isabella Gleason picks it up and finds Claire O’Brien for the goal. Benet takes a 13-1 lead into halftime.

The Redwings roll into the sectional championship

It’s a similar story in the second half. Maddie Trapp gets a pass from Peyton O’Neill and tickles the twine from behind the net for her second goal of the game.

Final seconds of the third quarter as Dagny Tombaugh maneuvers towards the net for Benet. She gets the shot off and finds the target as the buzzer expires to add her second goal. The Redwings are on the verge of victory.

The Valley is a team filled with talent and pride and never stop fighting. Katie Madden passes to Sydney Shield who finds senior Emma Lindsay wide open for the goal. She shares a hug with fellow senior Sofia Zeiml, one of the best to ever wear The Valley uniform playing in her final game.

In the end, Benet Academy girls lacrosse runs away and wins over The Valley by the score of 17-2 as Peyton O’Neill adds to the total. The Redwings advance to face the Lincoln-Way Co-Op for the sectional championship.