Benet Academy girls lacrosse dominates sectional quarterfinals against Mother McAuley

Gigi Kurelko's six goals leads Benet Academy girls lacrosse to 13-3 victory over Mother McAuley in the sectional quarterfinal.

Benet Academy girls lacrosse starts its playoff run against Mother McAuley. The first-seeded Redwings look to get back to the sectional semifinal. The Mighty Macs enter as the nine seed and took down Kenwood in the first round.

Gigi Kurelko leading the way

Gigi Kurelko takes on three defenders before scampering to her right. She rips a shot to the bottom left corner and gets the Redwings on the board, six minutes into the game.

Kurelko again, this time off the restart. She has a clear look on goal and places the shot perfectly into the back of the net. Redwings up 2-0 with 14 minutes left in the half.

Another restart for Benet, this time it’s Alyssa Halpin’s chance to get on the scoresheet. The Redwings go into the half up 4-0.

Benet Academy keeps the advantage in the second half

Kurelko wins the faceoff to open the second half and heads straight to the goal. She senses some pressure and finds a cutting Peyton Boatwright who slots one in for the goal. Benet’s momentum is just getting started.

Kurelko on the ball for Benet and tries to head to goal but is blocked by a wall of Mighty Macs. She turns up before spinning back and finding a lane to the net. Kurelko picks up her fifth goal of the night.

Mother McAuley searching for some offense and Finley Madrigal provides some. It’s the first Mighty Macs goal of the night and Benet leads 7-1 with 20 minutes left in the game.

Halpin and Madison Timmons work the give and go, which sets up a wide-open goal for Halpin. The two aren’t done yet though.

Next time up the field for Benet, Timmons and Halpin run the same play, which opens Timmons up for a goal. Benet leads 9-2 with 16 minutes still remaining.

The Redwings looking to put some icing on the cake here, as Peyton O’Neill runs all the way to goal. She cuts past a couple defenders and scores. Benet goes on to win 13-3 against Mother McAuley. Kurelko picks up six goals the Redwings will face fourth-seed Lyons Township in the sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

