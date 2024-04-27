Benet Academy girls lacrosse easily handles St. Charles Co-Op

Benet Academy girls lacrosse hosts St. Charles Co-Op in a mid-season non-conference matchup. The Co-Op is coming off a 16-5 victory over Geneva, while The Redwings enter after thrashing Mundelein 12-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Multiple Redwings score in the first and they end the quarter with a 4-1 lead

Just 30 seconds in, Benet starts off strong as Gigi Kurelko rifles one past the goalie.

Allison Uchill of St Charles is looking to score. However, her shot gets denied by Benet’s Madeline Jensen.

With less than five minutes left in the first, Benet’s Peyton O’Neill finds Shannon Earley who rips one into the net.

Madeleine Trapp is looking for another Redwing, and she spots Claire O’Brien. She taps it in, as the hosts take a 4-1 lead at the end of the first.

Benet Academy girls lacrosse continues to score against St. Charles

Flying into the second quarter is Earley as she weaves around the defense and scores. Benet now leads 7-1.

St. Charles Co-op is not backing out yet as Katherine Erickson sneaks around the defense and the goalkeeper. The Co-op team is down by five with five minutes remaining in the half.

Later on, Kurelko catches the long pass. She struggles to run through the defense for a bit, but she finds Madison Timmons who scores in front of the goal. Benet is up 9-3.

Madeline Jensen records her 600th career save for Benet lacrosse

Abby Wesner is behind the net for St. Charles. She tries to score, but her attempt gets denied by Jensen. It’s the Redwings 600th career save and we go into halftime with The Redwings leading 9-3.

Going into the third, Uchill runs under Peyton Boatwright and Earley to get the free shot goal. Saint Charles is down by six with six minutes remaining.

Earley finds a cutting Kurelko who causes a collision for a few Co-op players. The score makes it 12-4 Redwings.

Benet beats St. Charles to remain unbeaten at home and improve to 13-1 on the season

Jumping into the fourth, Trapp passes to Kurelko who scores again. The Redwings are leading 14-4.

We got more good ball movement in the fourth. Earley finds Trapp and the two work the give and go, for the goal!

The Co-op team responds as Olivia Martelon shoots a goal of her own.

Attempting a free shot is Uchill, who finds Gabriella Duffin and she scores. The Co-op trails by eight with a minute and thirty seconds left.

Trapp is trapped by the defense, but she finds Kurelko who runs in for the score. The Redwings dominate this matchup and win 17-8 against St. Charles Co-Op.