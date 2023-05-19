Benet Academy girls soccer cruises to victory against IMSA

The postseason is underway for the Benet Academy Redwings as they travel to Chicago to face the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) in the regional semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings blitz’s IMSA on offense

Benet Academy wastes no time getting on the board as freshman duo Annie Fitzgerald and Ivana Vukas combine. Vukas finishes the tap-in from Fitzgerald’s cross to make it 1-0.

The Redwings score again as Forward Anna Casmere wins the ball with her impressive work rate. She cuts in on her left foot and slots the ball into the side netting to make it 2-0.

Benet keeps applying the pressure; Keira Petrucelli picks up the ball in the attacking third and does it herself, dribbling between the defenders and firing a shot through the goalkeeper’s hands. The Redwings are now up by 3-0, and Petrucelli scores a hat-trick in the game.

The Redwings make it four as Casmere’s pass finds Rachel Burns, who unleashes this powerful strike that finds the net.

Sadie Sterbenz is next to get on the scoresheet as Ashley Donovan’s corner kick connects with the head of Sterbenz to score. Benet Academy goes into halftime in control, up 5-0.

Benet Academy continues to pile on the goals

In the second half, Benet Academy picks up right where they left off, as Fitzgerald receives the ball at the top of the box and finds the bottom corner.

Petrucelli finds Casmere running down the flank, and she takes it all the way, cutting in on her right foot and finishing at the near post.

Petrucelli does it all, as Burns’ corner kick finds Petrucelli, and her looping header nestles in the back of the net.

Benet Academy cruises to win 10-0 and advance to the regional finals to face Glenbard South.

