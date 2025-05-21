Benet Academy girls soccer easily handles Plainfield Central to open IHSA Regionals

The playoff season is underway with Benet Academy girls soccer taking on Plainfield Central. Metea Valley hosts tonight’s Regional Semifinal matchup, as the 9th-seeded Plainfield Central Wildcats enter the playoffs on a six-game win streak. They take on the 8th-seeded Benet Academy Redwings, who come in off a 4-0 victory against Marist and won the ESCC with a 6-0 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet girls soccer opens with dominant passion and a 3-0 lead against Plainfield Central

About six minutes into the game, Benet has had much of the possession. Freshman Ashley Polanco takes it from across the midfield line, attacks down the right wing, and watch her break free past the defense. With a tough angle, Polanco rips one to the top right corner for a great goal! The Redwings lead 1-0.

The Wildcats look for an opportunity to score, but the Redwing defense isn’t giving them much room to operate. Redwing goalie Giada McGlynn easily handles this cross.

Corner kick opportunity for the Redwings, they look to score but are shut down twice by Maggie Lambert on some nice saves to keep the score 1-0 in favor of Benet.

Ivana Vukas sends in a perfect through ball to Polanco down the right wing, leaving the freshman one-on-one with the goalie. She gets the goalie to drop, and slots in her second goal of the game! Benet is in control, leading 2-0 with 16 minutes until halftime.

Before the break, Eleanor Mahan draws a foul, setting up a Redwing free-kick from a dangerous position. On the Free Kick, Sophomore defender Peyton Cable lets it fly, and she knocks it in from off the post! What a strike from Cable, who scores from about 30 yards out! Benet leads 3-0 at the half.

Keira Stone scores a fourth goal for the Redwings and moves on to the IHSA Regional Final

The ball rattles around off a throw-in, with Redwing, Keira Stone getting possession and firing towards goal. Lambert goes full extension for the save, keeping it 3-0.

Natalie Grover gets the ball inside the box, gets tripped by a Wildcat, and is awarded the penalty!

On the penalty shot, it’s Stone who connects with the bottom right corner, for Benet’s final goal of the game. Plainfield Central scores late, but the Redwings win it 4-1. They will face #1 seed Metea Valley this Friday in the Regional Final at 6:30 pm.