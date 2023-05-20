Benet Academy girls soccer secures regional plaque over Glenbard South

Benet Academy girls soccer pulls away in the second half and beats Glenbard South to take home a regional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Following a big victory in the semifinals, the Benet Academy Redwings are back in action in a regional final matchup against the Glenbard South Raiders. The winner will move on to the sectional semifinal next week.

Benet Academy off to a good start

After an early goal from Keira Petrucelli, the Redwings are threatening again. Annie Fitzgerald sends a beautiful pass to Ivana Vukas and she beats the keeper in the 1-on-1. It’s 2-0 Benet Academy girls soccer after just 10 minutes of play.

Moving on to the opening possession of the second half, Glenbard South’s Abigail Bergmann launches a free kick into the box. It deflects off a Benet defender and into the net. It’s 2-1 less than a minute into the half.

Redwings pull away in the second half

Just a minute later, Anna Casmere beats her defender around the edge and heads towards the box. She delivers a center pass to Keira Petrucelli and she nets her second goal of the evening. Benet responds quickly, extending the lead to 3-1.

Now with some momentum, Ivana Vukas races by her defender, and sends the cross. Casmere settles it and fires it into the net. That one makes it a 4-1 ballgame.

Only 20 seconds later, the Redwings are on the attack again. This time Fitzgerald finds Brinkley Douglass and she gets in on the scoring barrage. Its now 5-1 with 31:50 to go.

The Redwings aren’t done yet. Just 45 seconds later, Douglass connects with Vukas and beats the keeper once again, notching the 3rd Benet goal in a 1:15 timespan. They go on to take the 7-2 victory, earning them the regional championship plaque.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!