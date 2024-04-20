Benet Academy girls soccer starts the Naperville Invite with a 2-1 win over Naperville Central

The Naperville Invitational is underway as Benet Academy and Naperville Central hit the pitch for game one. The Redhawks are coming off a 4-0 loss to Lockport, while the Redwings are in top form, winning their last five games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Annie Fitzgerald plus Bailey Abbott equals a goal

It’s corner kick time for Benet, and Annie Fitzgerald puts the ball in the right spot where Bailey Abbott heads it in for the opening goal. Those two could not have drawn that up any better to start the Redwings on the right foot.

The Redhawks hope to answer with Bella Brozek making moves, but Kate Grubish forms a brick wall on her strike towards the net.

Benet is back on the other side looking for another goal, but Caira Zupo’s kick is denied by a diving Erin Hackett.

Brozek is not giving up. She looks for a golden opportunity with her cross kick, but Grubish is there again with the save.

Back to the Redwings and here’s Fitzgerald who had the excellent assist on the first goal but this time she’s the one aiming towards the back of the net. She finds the mark and it’s 2-0 BA.

The Hawks need some scoring before the half, and the shot is there, but Emma Russell puts too much air on her attempt, and it’s a 2-0 Redwing lead at the half.

The second half is here and Central is not going away but the Benet defense surrounds its opponents and Megan Bergman clears it out of danger.

Bella Brozek gets the Redhawks on the board

Bella Brozek is finally able to shake free with a juke and a score to get Central on the board but the Redhawks still trails 2-1 with time winding down.

Benet Academy girls soccer starts the Naperville Invite strong

Now it’s time for the Hawks to try to even things up. Lauren Thorne has a shot on goal, but Grubish continues her strong play with another save. The Redwings start the invite with a 2-1 win over Naperville Central.

