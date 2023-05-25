Benet Academy girls soccer uses late goals to slip past Kaneland in sectional semifinals

Benet Academy girls soccer scores two goals late in the second half to pull out the victory over Kaneland in the sectional semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy girls soccer looks to continue the journey back to the State finals after winning a regional title over Glenbard South last week. The Redwings are taking on Kaneland, who enters this sectional semifinal with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play.

Kaneland packing in the defense as Benet struggles to break through

After a quiet opening half, we move to the second half, Keira Petrucelli centers a ball to Rania Fikri. Her shot attempt is deflected, but Knights goalie Gillian McDonald hits the deck trying to make the save. Anna Casmere tries to get a quick shot on the rebound, but the Kaneland defense is able to knock the ball away.

A few minutes later, Benet on the attack once again as Ashley Donovan strikes a low line drive bouncer but McDonald gets low for the save.

Midway through the half, Reese MacDonald makes a move to her right and gets off a strong shot from distance, but Gillian McDonald is there once again to make the stop.

Under ten minutes to play, Benet looking for a goal, not wanting to deal with the prospect of overtime or penalty kicks. Ivana Vukas gathers a deflected ball, turns and fires but it’s right at McDonald to keep the game knotted at 0-0.

The Redwings get on the board as the game winds down

Two minutes to go in regulation, Keira Petrucelli fires a shot that is blocked by Emily Kunzer. Kaneland can not clear it and Rania Fikri has a clean look for a shot that Erin Doucette gets a head on, but it deflects off the post and into the net for the goal. A break for the Redwings as Benet breaks through for a 1-0 lead!

Because of Kaneland focusing on packing in the defense, Benet goalie Shannon Clark has not had much to do in this one, but she tracks this long distance attempt from Emily Kunzer.

Under a minute left, Anna Casmere clears the ball past midfield. It takes a big hop over the Kaneland defense, which allows Vukas to pass ahead to Petrucelli. The sophomore then leaves a pass to a streaking Casmere who sprints all the way up the field and taps the ball past the keeper to put the game away. Benet Academy with a 2-0 to advance to the sectional championship. They will face the two seed Lemont in the final on Friday night.

