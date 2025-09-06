Benet Academy girls’ swim team makes waves with a win against Metea Valley

Welcome back to girls’ swimming, where tonight’s matchup is between the Benet Academy Redwings, who travel to make waves and go for the win against the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Mustangs look for a home victory after being defeated by Waubonsie Valley. Benet Academy seeks to spoil a Mustang victory with an impressive performance in the water. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We start things off with the 200-yard freestyle. Benet Gisele Buchar controls most of the race in first, with Metea Valley Aly Rivero trailing close behind. But it’s Buchar who wins it for Benet with a time of 2:05 as Rivero finishes second.

Up next is the 200-yard IM, where Metea hopes to get the top spot. But once breaststroke starts, it’s Benet’s Abigail Morrissey dominating the remainder of the race, securing another first-place Benet victory with a time of 2:13. However, Metea does take second and third place with Olivia Linduska and Molly Schalk clocking in with 2:20 and 2:21, respectively.

Benet is in full throttle with the 50-yard freestyle up next. Metea is swimming strong, but in the end, Benet’s Beatrix Pearson wins it, coming in with a time of 26:05 seconds. Pearson’s teammates Clare Donnelly and Tate MacDonald take second and third for Benet as well, with finishes at 26:18 and 26:87.

The Redwings look to keep the winning momentum going with the 100-yard butterfly. Metea starts with a strong start; however, Redwing, Eleanore Parsinen, says not today and wins another event for Benet, their fourth event win of the night, with a time of 1:03

After Benet’s Clare Donnelly takes the 100-yard freestyle, the Mustangs look for some momentum in the 500-yard free. Metea’s Molly Schalk cruises through the event with a time of 5:34, as Benet’s Tate MacDonald finishes second with 5:39. Another Mustang takes third place with Leah Wojciechowski clocking in at 5:46.

The Mustangs are looking to keep the winning momentum going into the 200 YD Freestyle Relay. Mustangs Aly Rivero, Makayla Paulding, Ellen Chua, and Olivia Linduska are able to do just that and secure the first-place victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 1:43.

At the end of the night, Morrissey secures a victory for Benet during the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11. Chua of Metea finishes just a second behind for the runner-up finish. The Benet Academy Redwings make waves and take the win against the Metea Valley Mustangs 158.50 to 96.50.

