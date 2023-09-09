Benet Academy girls tennis picks up impressive victory over Naperville North

Two of the top teams in last year’s sectional meet up once again with Benet Academy girls tennis visiting Naperville North on a cool and windy afternoon. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings rolling in singles play

State qualifier Meredith Converse is back for her junior season as the Redwing takes on fellow junior Hasini Peddu from North in number one singles. Peddu serves in the far court as Converse gets herself into position and unleashes a rocket forehand past her opponent for the point.

Another Peddu serve is a good one as Converse lunges to reach the ball. The return back then clips the net but Converse recovers and slices a shot to the back corner to put things away. The Redwing wins in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

At two singles, Benet Academy goes with a freshman, Lily Lopatka who faces Huskie junior Aasha Trivedi. Lopatka serves in the far court as Trivedi sends it back. The Huskie then gets low to send one back before the ball hits the court. That forces an error from Lopatka that lands out of play.

However, the young Redwing plays with poise throughout the match, seemingly having a response for every return as Benet takes another singles victory in straight sets.

Huskies make things interesting in tight doubles matchups

Moving to the doubles matches where we see Claire DiSanto and Meaghan McCarthy from Benet taking on Claire Tanza and Varsha Pamulapati from North in three doubles. The Wings serving in the opening set in the near court. After a few volleys, Tanza takes advantage of the Benet duo drifting closer to the net and lobs one over their heads. The ball lands in bounds for the crafty point.

This one was competitive all the way through, but in the end DiSanto and McCarthy are able to overpower the Huskies as this liner goes off the racquet of Tanza. Benet takes three doubles 6-3, 6-3.

At two doubles Aaryana and Aanika Parekh face Mimi Cline and Katie Jendra from Benet, who return as a duo for the Redwings. In the opening set, Benet seizes control as Jendra hooks one down the line that stays in play for the point. Redwings take set one 6-1.

In the second set, the Huskies battle back. After an extended volley between Aaryana Parekh and Jendra, the younger Parekh sister rips a forehand for the point as the second set is tied at 6-6 and in need of a tiebreaker.

Serving in the far court, Jendra with a good serve as the teams volley back and forth. Kline then approaches the net and attacks. Aanika Parekh is able to send a couple defensive returns back, but Kline powers home the point. Benet takes the win in two sets 6-1, 7-6.

A back and forth clash at one doubles

The matchup of the day comes at one doubles with Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee pairing up once again for the Huskies against fellow state qualifiers Claire Lopatka and Shane Delaney.

Coffman and Lee have won every previous matchup between these two teams, but the Redwings are looking to change that on this day. A good volley around the court in the opening set. Delaney and Lopatka are ready for every return, eventually the Huskies are both at the net when Lopatka lunges to get to the ball and lofts it over everyone’s heads for the point. Benet takes the first set 6-3.

In the second set, both teams are working hard to earn every point. Coffman making big saves near the back line to keep the ball alive, but Delaney tracks it and deflects the ball to the open spot on the court. Redwings with the early lead in set two.

Huskies with their backs against the wall but digging deep in the far court. Coffman with a nice return that Delaney has to dig out, which allows Lee to step in an smash the point down. North battles back to win set two 6-4.

Into the first to ten points tiebreaker we go. Lee with a serve to Delaney who sends a strong return that puts Lee on her heels, but somehow she spins one over that falls just out of reach. The Huskies surge back to win the tiebreaker 10-6 to win the hard fought one doubles match. Benet Academy girls tennis takes the team win by the score of 6-1 over Naperville North.