Benet Academy girls tennis tops Naperville North in a non-conference clash

The warm, late summer weather continues with a non-conference girls tennis showdown between Benet Academy and Naperville North. The Redwings won the 1A state championship last season but are replacing their top two doubles teams, one singles and recently retired longtime head coach, Michael Hand.

Benet gets off to a strong start in singles play

Sophomore Anna Jones is one of the new varsity faces for Benet as she takes the spot in two singles. She takes on Naperville North senior Mihika Gokhale.

The Redwing plays in the far court with the two combatants sharing strong volleys over the net. Jones powers a backhand that stays in play. Gokhale gets a racquet on the ball but can’t control the return as it soars out of play.

Another strong volley commences between the two. Jones goes for another backhand, this one lines across the court, but Gokhale reaches up and knocks the ball down for the point. The Huskie wins the first set 6-1.

In the second set, Jones takes control and seizes upon the momentum. Another well-placed backhand from the Redwing gets through as Jones takes the second set 6-1 and the tiebreaker 10-7 to earn the hard-fought win.

The Redwings have a freshman taking the top spot at one singles in Emma Mahlik. Looking to continue her impressive start to the season, Mahlik takes on Anda Elezi from North.

In the opening set, the two feel each other out with volleys back and forth. Eventually, Elezi rips a forehand to the left side, just out of the reach of Mahlik to earn the early point.

Later in the set, Mahlik plays in the near court and powers a forehand to the right. Elezi sends it back as the Redwing shades towards the middle, before blasting a return back to the corner for the point. Mahlik cruises through the first set.

Looking to put things away in the second set, Mahlik gets her first serve in. Elezi has the Redwing back on her heels at first, but Mahlik turns the tide and puts the North sophomore on the defensive. A forehand to the right forces Elezi to send a lob back to the awaiting Mahlik, who smashes a forehand to the empty space on the left side of the court. The Redwing takes the win in straight sets as Benet sweeps the three singles matchups.

The Redwings add another tally in two doubles

At number two doubles Alaina Bhatia and Hannah Sams from Naperville North look to add a win to the column for the Huskies against Clare DiSanto and Hannah Bobofchak. In the first set, the Redwings serve in the near court, but Sams spins a backhand over that drops just past the net and in for the point, catching Benet off guard.

Not long after, Bhatia earns a quick point on her return with a forehand that kisses the line as the Huskies grab some momentum.

Later in the set, Bobofchak with a serve that gets sent back over, and this time it’s the Redwing junior who is ready with a strong forehand down the line for the point. Benet wins the first set 6-1.

DiSanto serves in the second set as a lengthy volley ensues with all four players getting in the mix. Bhatia and Bobofcak trade shots near the net before DiSanto and Sams go back-and-forth near the back. Bobofchak splits the court with a shot down the middle to put away the point and help the Redwings to a 6-3 second set victory.

The Huskies get on the board in one doubles

Big shoes to fill at one doubles for both teams. Naperville North has freshman Makaelynn Woller-Li and junior Varsha Pamulapati stepping in for Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee, one of the most decorated duos in program history. Benet turns to Meaghan McCarthy and junior Lily Lopatka, whose older sister Clare won the 1A doubles state title last fall with teammate Shane Delaney.

The Huskies and Redwings have had some great one doubles battles in recent seasons, and this would be no exception. Lopatka and McCarthy take the early point with a return at the net.

Later in the first set, a second serve gets sent over by the Redwings, but Woller-Li rockets a return that deflects off the racquet of McCarthy as she just looks to avoid getting pummeled by the ball. North takes a narrow win in the first set 6-4.

In set two, a long volley moves around the court. Pamulapati and McCarthy share returns at the net until Lopatka and Woller-Li send back multiple lobes. Woller-Li then goes for another hard forehand, but this time McCarthy is ready and redirects her return towards the middle and out of reach to earn the point.

Serving in the far court, the Huskies look to put away the Redwings and avoid a tiebreaker. Woller-Li and McCarthy share several line drives over the net before Pamulapati steps in front and knocks a quick return over that Lopatka can not corral. Naperville North wins in two sets, 6-4, 6-3 following an entertaining battle. Benet Academy wins the war as a team by the score of 9-1.