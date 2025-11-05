Benet Academy girls volleyball pulls away from St. Francis in the sectional semifinals

We are at Glenbard West High School for the IHSA 4A girls volleyball sectional semifinals, as the number one seed, Benet Academy, takes on the number four seed, St. Francis. The Spartans defeated Naperville North last week in the regional final in straight sets to get here. The Redwings are on a roll, winning fourteen straight, including a win against West Aurora last week in the regional final, and look to take a step closer to making a fourth consecutive trip to state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy Pulls Away in the First Set

St. Francis serves as Audrey Obrochta sends the ball over the net. Abigail Lee gets to it and connects with Ellie Stiernagle. The senior sets up Lynney Tarnow for the kill, and the 6’5 middle blocker crushes this one to pull the Redwings ahead 6-3.

Emily Liggett gets set for the serve here for St. Francis as the Spartans look to keep Benet from pulling away. The Redwings get set on the other end. Brooklynne Brass tries to blast this over the net, but Mackenzie Krzus knocks it down to score a point for the Spartans to make it 6-5.

The Spartans look to build on that momentum. Krzus passes it to Colleen Brennan, and she slams this kill, and we are tied at 10.

Benet Academy’s Abigail Lee gets ready to serve here for the black and red, and she nails the ace to extend the Redwings’ lead 12-10.

Both teams go at it during this first set. Krzus sends it over, and Sophia Chinetti sets up Stiernagle, who tips the ball over the net to score a point for the Redwings.

The Spartans trail by five as they fight to get back into the match. Stiernagle gets to it and passes it to Molly Welge. She smacks the ball down for the point as Benet leads 21-15.

It’s set point for the Redwings as St. Francis tries to stay alive. Stiernagle sets up Tarnow for another kill, and she buries it as Benet Academy takes the first set 25-15.

Redwings bounce back from slow start to win in straight sets

The Spartans begin the second set on fire as they roll to a 3-0 lead. Holly Muisenga goes for the serve. Benet looks to respond to get a point, but Muisenga tracks the ball and passes it to Maria Bukowski, who crushes the kill to give the black and blue a 4-0 lead.

The Redwings have fought back, and we are tied at eight later in the set. The Spartans get set as Muisenga sets up Krzus, and she delivers a kill as St. Francis leads 9-8.

One point later, Brass sends a serve over the net. Krzus connects with Delaney Zamis, and she hits the ball over the net. Brass gets to it and gives it to Stiernagle. She sets up Chinetti, who powers a kill over to give the black and red a 10-9 lead.

The Spartans look to respond here as Zamis tries to send this one over, but Sophia Youssef goes for the block and tips the ball over to score a point for Benet.

The Redwings get on a big roll and now lead 24-11 as Lee is set to serve. As the Spartans get set on the other end, Krzus connects with Grace Grover, and she knocks this down to score a point. St. Francis keeps its season alive for one more point.

Muisenga is on to serve for St. Francis, but she hits the net. Benet wins the second set with a score of 25-12 to win the sectional semifinal in straight sets 25-15, 25-12. The Redwings will face St. Charles North in the Sectional Championship on Thursday.