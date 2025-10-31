Benet girls volleyball handles West Aurora to win another IHSA regional title

Benet handles West Aurora for this win-or-go-home competition in girls’ volleyball. Benet Academy takes on West Aurora in an IHSA regional final. The Redwings are state qualifiers three years running, and have won a regional every year since 2007. The Blackhawks look to pull off the upset at home with a loud crowd in their favor. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Set one is a duel early on, but Benet pulls ahead

At 4-3 in the first set, Benet sets up an attack off the serve, but Lynney Tarnow’s attack is blocked by Addison Taylor. The Redwings can’t recover, and West Aurora knots it up at 4 early. With Benet leading 6-5, West Aurora controls the serve. Angelina Ortiz gets it to Natalie Mitchell on the left side, and she finds open court with her hit. The Blackhawks are hanging early.

Benet is up 8-6, but Ella Maxwell has the upper hand here as her crafty move steals a point away to cut the deficit to 1.

Up 12-8, Benet starts to put their foot on the gas. They handle the tip from Ellie Dobbertin, and Ellie Stiernagle makes them pay. She pulls off a dump of her own and extends the Benet lead to 5. Down 19-11, West Aurora is forced to set it over the net, and it plays right into Benet’s favor. Sophia Youssef gets the kill this time to go up 20-11.

Benet has gone on a long run this set, in part due to their execution in the front row. This time around, Stiernagle sets it up and Youssef delivers again from the middle. Benet goes up 23-12. On set point, Benet’s blocking forces the Aurora error, sending their ball out of bounds to end the set. Benet Academy takes set 1 25-12.

Benet handles West Aurora to win IHSA Regional Title

Onto set 2, it’s 4-3 Benet, but Ella Maxwell executes a perfect back set to Dobbertin, and the Blackhawks show off their offense for the point. 4-4 early in set 2.

The Redwings are trying to pull away and can always rely on their seniors. Brooklynne Brass passes perfectly, then hustles down for her own hit that just blasts past the top tape and down for a point. Benet up 7-5.

Benet are up 12-9 and getting the momentum on their side. West Aurora’s attack is received by Benet’s back row, and it’s Brass’ time again. The senior takes Stiernagle’s set with ease and thumps another past the Blackhawks.

Up 18-10, the Redwings’ excellent serving continues with this Stiernagle ace. 19-10 Benet.

Facing match point, West Aurora set up another attack for Dobbertin, but this time her spike is met with the Redwings’ block party. Benet storms to another regional title in straight sets, 25-12 and 25-13. They face St. Francis on Tuesday at Glenbard West in the Sectional Semi-Final.

