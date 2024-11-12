Benet Academy girls volleyball punches its ticket to state following supersectional victory over New Trier

Fresh off a sectional final win over St. Charles North the Benet Academy Redwings are one win away from the state series as they take the court in the St. Charles North girls volleyball supersectional. New Trier is the next opponent and is coming off an upset sectional final win over Loyola and hopes for revenge after falling to the Redwings in last season’s supersectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings go on an early tear

The Redwings jump out to a 4-2 lead and Morgan Asleson extends it with an ace.

11-5 Benet and Brooklynne Brass continues her strong season with a nice kill after a great assist from Audrey Asleson.

More kills remain on the to-do list for Benet and middle blocker Lynney Tarnow steps right up for the attempt.

New Trier did not come this far to be spiked, so Sophia Farina sets up Emma McHatten, who gets a kill for the Trevians.

One point won’t bother the Wings, so they get one back with Keria O’Donnell to make it 21-15 in favor of the black and red.

Trevians slowly climb into the deficit as Serena Bauer floats her send back to other side for the point.

Set point with Benet leading 24-18. The Trevians keep the possession alive .Aniya Warren digs to Audrey Asleson who throws it back and the Redwings take set one 25-18.

Benet carries momentum into the second set

New set same Redwings. Despite the Trevian’s effort, Tarnow delivers an intense spike that stays on the other side of the net.

New Trier has no answer against Benet and Brass who tallies one of her eleven kills in the match.

Although New Trier did not hear any bell. As they get set, Sonja Keneally hits the ball that goes off defender’s fingertips which is a point for the Trevians.

17-9 Redwings who find a new way to get a point with Gabby Stasys and Sophia Chinetti rejecting Lily Long at the net.

Benet Academy girls volleyball is heading back to State

The match point has arrived for Benet and Brass comes running through the middle and delivers the knockout punch. Benet Academy is heading back to the state series for the 11th time in school history after a two-set win over New Trier 25-18, 25-15. The Redwings will face Huntley in the State Semifinals at Illinois State on Friday at seven o’clock.

