Benet Academy hockey blows out Marmion Academy 6-1

Benet Academy hockey catches fire in the second period for a 6-1 blowout victory over the Marmion Academy Cadets.

On a cold Monday evening, the Benet Academy Redwings face off against the Marmion Academy Cadets at 7 Bridges Ice Arena.

Teams trade goals early

About two minutes into the first period, Benet’s Briac Griffin passes the puck to Anthony Pacheco to score the first goal of the night for the Redwings.

The Redwings are searching for another goal as Cole Rosenthal looks for the shot, but Marmion’s Charlie Donoghue is there for the save.

Redwings’ offense heats up in the second period

Marmion seeks a goal in the second period and Paul Hibbler is on a breakaway. He goes with the forehand shot top shelf to tie the game at one.

Later, Benet’s Cade Rosenthal is looking for an open man and the puck finds Ethan Heller. He fires the puck that bounces off the boards, then off the goalie into the net. A wild goal to make it 2-1 Redwings.

Benet Academy hockey is on a fast break and Hudson Hollweck finds Niccolo Caulfield who puts that one in to extend the lead to two goals.

With a minute left in the second period, Brendan O’Neill passes to Cole Rosenthal who swings it over to Anthony Pacheco who then gives it up to Jeremy DeWilkins on the one-timer. It’s now 4-1 Redwings.

Cole Rosenthal with some pretty puck handling

Going into the third period, Marmion’s Caleb Lind has the puck, but it gets snatched by Cole Rosenthal. He weaves through the defense then makes a pretty deke to net yet another goal for his team.

Benet continuing to pour it on as Ethan Heller corrals the puck from Jeremy DeWilkins and sends it to the back of the net. The Redwings pull out a dominant win over the Cadets, 6-1.

