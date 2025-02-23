Benet Academy hockey defeats Deerfield in overtime to advance in the Blackhawk Cup playoffs

Friday night hockey action at Seven Bridges Ice Arena in the round of 16 of the Blackhawk Cup Red Division as the Benet Academy Redwings face the Deerfield Warriors. In the first round the Redwings defeated York White in overtime, while the Warriors cruised past Glenbrook North Gold in the round of 32. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Deerfield and Benet Trade Goals in a close Battle

The Warriors have the puck and look to strike on a goal in the early going. Sam Cohen connects with Eli Jacobs, and he takes a shot and tries to poke in the rebound, but Redwing goalie Ben Ciesla smothers it for the save.

In the next possession, Dustin Zimberoff pulls some fancy moves on the Benet defender and goes top shelf with a powerplay goal to put the Warriors ahead 1-0 in the first period.

The Redwings look to respond, and they are able to connect with some solid passing on the powerplay. James Cannon sets up Hudson Schlie for the one-timer, and he buries it into the back of the net and we are tied at 1-1 to close out the first period.

In the second period, Carson Stone tries to go around the net to score, but Deerfield goalie Alex Richter slides across to block the shot and stops the rebound to keep this game even.

Under eight minutes to go, and the Warriors try to clear the zone, but Owen Ryle steals it for the red and black and rips a shot but Richter shows off his glove with an excellent save for Deerfield.

Deadlocked after three periods, the game heads to overtime

Into the third period, and we have a battle along the boards that the Warriors win. Josh Becker passes it to Jacobs, and he takes a shot, but Ciesla clears the puck away from danger.

With under three minutes to go, the Redwings have possession, but they turn the puck over. Tyler Corrigan gets a breakaway chance, but his shot hits the post. Redwing goalie Ciesla gives a thank you tap to the post after the close call.

Under thirty seconds to go and this time the Warriors turn the puck over. Daniel Quinlan gets a breakaway chance, but his shot goes wide. The game still tied after three periods as Benet heads to overtime for a second straight playoff game.

Benet Hockey wins in OT to advance to the Blackhawk Cup quarterfinals

Deerfield is trying to win this game as their powerplay advantage expires. Zimberoff rips a shot on goal, but Ciesla secures the puck for the save.

Gianluca Dicosola decides to take it himself and blast his shot towards the net, but Richter snags this one away, so we need a second overtime.

In the second OT, the Redwings try to clear the zone, but the Warriors intercept it. Corrigan connects with Zimberoff, and he tries to poke in the rebound shot, but Ciesla clutches it for the save.

The Redwings win the faceoff, and Alex Karas sends the puck off the glass, and it bounces its way to Vincenzo Porro. He rips a shot and scores to win it for Benet in double overtime. The Redwings celebrate the 2-1 overtime victory over Deerfield and will move on to face Glenbrook North Green in the quarterfinals on March 1st.

