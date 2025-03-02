Benet Academy hockey stuns Glenbrook North 4-3 in double overtime in the Blackhawk Cup quarterfinals

We’re at West Meadows Ice Arena in Rolling Meadows for the Blackhawk Cup Red Division Quarterfinals. The visiting Redwings from Benet Academy enter as the seven seed up against the number two overall seed, Glenbrook North hockey. The Redwings are coming off back-to-back overtime victories including a 2-1 win over Deerfield in double OT to get to the quarterfinals. Glenbrook North handled Providence 4-1 as both teams are looking to skate their way to the semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Trailing 1-0 late in the first period behind a Glenbrook goal from Logan Lyons, Benet’s Owen Ryle skates with the puck, he goes for the goal, but his shot gets stopped by Glenbrook North goalie Michael Reyderman. Glenbrook North takes a 1-0 lead into the second.

Goals pour in fast and furious in the second period

The second period sees the Spartans in action with Daniel Rubin going for the goal, however Benjamin Ciesla sits on the ice to block Rubin’s attempt.

About a minute later, Joshua Raub skates his way to the net and fires the puck for a goal. The Spartans take a 2-0 lead and the momentum.

The Redwings have the puck later in the second as Daniel Quinlan is looking to score, but his attempt gets swallowed up by Reyderman of the Spartans.

Later on, Benet forward Hudson Schlie centers the puck to Hudson Hollweck who slaps the puck inside the net to get the Redwings on the board for their first goal of the night. Benet is back in the game, trailing 2-1.

Later in the period, the Spartans and Redwings fight over the puck when Joseph Ihde sweeps it out of the scrum. Thomas Dusek skates in and puts the puck in its place to tie the game at 2-2.

With five minutes remaining in the second period, Gianluca Dicosola from Benet shoots a low liner towards the net, but there’s a scramble for the puck which ended up in the hands of Michael Reyderman for the save.

The Spartans are looking to break the tie. Spencer Goldman shoots towards the net, but Ciesla holds his glove out to catch the puck.

The Spartans retake the lead

Time winding down in the second, Charlie Rosen has the puck for Glenbrook North and shoots it towards the net where it gets deflected. Tristan Miller knocks the puck into the net for the Glenbrook goal. The end of the second period sees the Spartans leading 3-2.

Benet heads to overtime for a third straight game

Skating into the third period, Benet has the equalizer once again. Owen Ryle skates forward and his puck glides into the net as Reyderman is screened from seeing it. That ties the game at 3-3. For the third straight Blackhawk Cup game, the Redwings are heading to overtime.

About a couple minutes into the extra session, Benet’s Hudson Hollweck fires a pass to Hudson Schlie, who can not secure the rebound in time as Reyderman’s glove is out to catch the puck for the save.

The Spartans have the puck once more with Joshua Raub shooting from the left side to break the tie. However, Benjamin Ciesla is there for another save. This game is heading to a second overtime period.

The Redwings Blackhawk Cup run continues with another OT winner

In double OT, Benet forward Gianluca Dicosola steals the puck and then gets the pass from Thomas Dusek with room for an open look. He slots the puck over Reyderman’s head into the top corner to send the Redwings into the final four! Benet hockey stuns Glenbrook North with a 4-3 double overtime victory to advance to the Red Division semifinals against Loyola on March 8th.