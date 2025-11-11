Benet Academy punches ticket to girls volleyball state series with supersectional win

Another year, another supersectional appearance for Benet Academy as the Redwings need one more win to get back to the state series for a fourth year in a row. That challenge is New Trier, the third straight supersectional matchup between these two teams, in which the Redwings claimed victory in each contest. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a close first set early on, but Benet keeps it together. Ellie Stiernagle serves to Molly Welge, who gets the point and makes it 8-6 in their favor.

From a Welge kill to an Abby Lee ace to add more insurance as the Redwings pad the lead.

Everyone is getting involved on the Redwing side, so here’s a kill from Sophia Youssef, and it’s 15-8 Benet.

The Trevians may be down, but not out. While Benet tries to grow the lead, Grace O’Rourke sneaks one through the middle to give her squad some life.

Kills and aces help the Wings take the first set

It won’t last long because Brooklynne Brass deals out an ace to the Trevians.

It’s time for the opening set point. New Trier wants to keep it alive, but Lynney Tarnow blocks the opportunity, allowing the Redwings to win set one 25-15.

New Trier gets a favorable swing thanks to an ace by Calia Cremascoli that bounces off the net.

Not long after that, back to Benet’s regular scheduled dominance, as Ellie Stiernagle catches everyone off guard with the two-handed send back.

It’s just point after point in favor of the Wings and Brass finds the open target on the other side for the kill, and Benet opens up an 18-8 lead.

It’s not just a kill fest for the Wings. Youssef asks Serena Bauer, “Did you get the invitation to my block party?” Another point for Benet as victory is within reach.

A fourth consecutive trip to state for Benet Academy girls volleyball

Match point coming up for the Redwings. Brass gets her name called, and it’s game, set, match. Benet Academy takes the two-set sweep 25-15, 25-12, and punches its ticket to the state series. Four straight trips to state for this senior group. The Redwings will take the court on Friday against Lockport in the semifinals at Illinois State.

