Benet Academy soars past Naperville Central in the girls volleyball regional final

Benet Academy girls volleyball continues its run back to the state series as the Redwings venture through the Naperville North regional final, taking on Naperville Central. The Redhawks are coming off a thrilling two-set victory over Naperville North in the regional semifinals. Benet enters the regional final following a win over Addision Trail. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Redwings off to a strong start with Morgan Asleson serving up an ace.

Though the Redhawks keep their juice from earlier this week, Makenna Devick hits the ball, and it lands on the spot for the point.

The Redwings have a trick up their sleeve as Audrey Asleson makes an unbelievable dig to send it back. It’s 10-5 Redwings.

Both teams trade points in the first set

It’s a slow start for Central, but they pick up the pace. Devick can’t get the kill so Georgia Von Lehmden has her back by forming a wall and blocks Keira O’Donnell.

Benet keeps their aggressiveness going in the first set, and this possession needs a rally. They reset, and Asleson sets up Sophia Chinetti for the kill, giving the Wings a 20-11 lead.

Central is down but not out of it. It’s Sarah Butler’s turn for a block and they are down 23-15.

Lynney Tarnow puts away set one for Benet

However, Benet stays in full control in the first set, and the towering Lynney Tarnow gets a second chance after a Central send and gets the kill to secure a 25-18 set one win.

Benet holds a 4-2 lead in the second set as another rally begins between both teams. Central keeps it alive with the send back, but Aniya Warren gets a dig before Brooklynne Brass spikes that ball with authority for the Redwing kill.

The blocks seem to work for Naperville Central so they wall up again in the same spot but with Sophia Svinger. The Redhawks trail 13-8.

That just fuels the Redwings who want that regional title and specifically Brass who shows no love on the court. Brass with 11 kills in the match.

Then Gaby Stasys adds on the insurance with a floater that goes over everyone’s head and lands for the point, and they lead 22-13.

Central sneaks their way back into the set thanks to an ace by Mabel Li, and the Redhawks are down just 23-19.

Benet Academy captures another girls volleyball regional

Match point coming for Benet and Tarnow puts the match and Central’s season away with the kill. Benet Academy wins the regional final in straight sets, and will take on Wheaton Warrenville South in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday at West Aurora.

